Kim Ok-vin, Pregnant with a Non-Celebrity Husband, Draws a Line Under Retirement Rumors: "I’ll Return After Spending Some Time Raising My Child"

[Sportschosun, Kim Sohee] Actress Kim Ok-vin is set to become a mother. After personally announcing her pregnancy about a year after her marriage, Kim Ok-vin shared her excitement as an expectant mother and said she plans to return to acting after childbirth and childcare, delighting her fans.

On the 7th, Kim Ok-vin surprised fans by announcing her pregnancy on social media, saying, "I’m actually preparing to become a mother."

She announced that she would become a mother this year, saying, "My baby’s prenatal nickname is ulu, and the baby is expected to be born in the Year of the Horse."

She continued, "It’s difficult at times, but I’m taking good care of the baby with happiness and gratitude. Everything is new and fascinating because it’s all a first for me."

Kim Ok-vin, who will become a first-time mother at 39, told her fans, "I’m praying that ulu and I can spend the rest of this time together in good health. I’ll share more news when the day comes for us to meet safely." She added, "I hope you’re all staying healthy and happy."

Fans and fellow celebrities have continued to congratulate her after her long-awaited update turned out to be the happy news of her pregnancy.

Actress Shin Se-kyung was among the first to celebrate, writing, "Congratulations, unnie." Oh Na-ra also congratulated Kim Ok-vin’s pregnancy in a comment that read, "Congratulations so, so much." Fans joined in with messages such as "Congratulations," "Please take good care of your health," and "Wishing you a safe delivery."

Kim Ok-vin particularly drew attention by directly revealing in a comment exchange with a fan that she plans to continue acting after giving birth.

When a fan asked, "Unnie, you’re not retiring, right?" Kim Ok-vin replied, "I’ll give birth, spend some time raising my child, and then come back." She directly stated that she plans to focus on childcare as a mother before returning to the set.

Kim Ok-vin has shared the happy news of her pregnancy about a year after getting married. As she takes on a new role as a mother while continuing to cherish this time as an expectant parent, her promise to return to acting after childbirth and childcare has further raised fans’ expectations.

Meanwhile, Kim Ok-vin held a private wedding ceremony with a non-celebrity man last November. At the time, she described her husband as "a kind and considerate person who always makes me smile whenever he is by my side."

Kim Sohee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.