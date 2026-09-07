Jeong Sun-hee After the Death of Ahn Jae-hwan: “Being Told I ‘Devoured Him’ Hurt Me; It Became a Scarlet Letter for Life”

[Sportschosun Reporter Joyunseon] Comedian Jeong Sun-hee looked back on the period of intense suffering she endured after being widowed, as rumors and malicious comments poured in following her husband’s death.

On the 7th, comedian Jeong Sun-hee appeared on the YouTube channel “Lee Sung-mi’s Motganda” and spoke about her difficult past and what gave her the strength to overcome it.

Jeong Sun-hee said that she had overcome her long-held hatred and conflict toward her father through her faith. She added that she was also able to endure the trials that followed her husband’s death because of the way of living she had learned at the time. Recalling that period, she said, “When my husband left like that and people asked, ‘How did you go on living?’ that principle helped shape me.”

However, the reality she had to face immediately after being widowed was harsh. Jeong Sun-hee recalled, “Thirty or 40 reporters stayed outside my home for two months without leaving. They photographed my every move. But some of them did not even report it accurately.”

She continued, “Even while I was attending church right in front of them, reports said I had ‘gone missing’ and that ‘Jeong Sun-hee suddenly jumped to her death.’” She confessed, “When rumors like that began appearing, I even wondered, ‘Do people want me to die?’”

After hearing this, Lee Sung-mi said, “In any case, you made it through that long period well. Didn’t you have loving older sisters, younger siblings, and colleagues by your side as you got through it?”

She continued, “When people said, ‘Let’s join forces,’ I thought, ‘It’s such a relief that Jeong Sun-hee has people by her side.’ I think you would have collapsed without them.” Jeong Sun-hee agreed, saying, “One hundred percent.”

Jeong Sun-hee emphasized that the “caring intervention” of those around her helped her get back on her feet. She expressed her gratitude, saying, “That alliance truly kept pulling me along. Even people I had never met or even seen in person joined together and prayed for me.”

She added, “So many warm and caring older sisters, older brothers, and groups lifted me up through prayer, took me with them, and swept me up in everything. I was so overwhelmed that I couldn’t even think about dying.”

Jeong Sun-hee said that she initially felt a great deal of resentment toward her faith. Recalling her despair at the time, she said, “After giving me this pain, how could I make people laugh? I thought, ‘I’m finished in South Korea.’”

She continued, “People used the expression ‘devoured him’ far too often. It was such a deep wound. It hurt my family too, and wasn’t it a scarlet letter and a burden that would follow me for life? I even asked why I had been made a comedian if this was how things would turn out.”

Jeong Sun-hee said, “But one moment when I was truly grateful to be a comedian was when, because of my colleagues—especially senior colleagues like my older sisters—I couldn’t put on airs about my grief.”

She said that she had regained enough peace of mind to look directly at comments about her. “These days, I watch my older colleagues’ programs and other colleagues’ terrestrial television shows and YouTube videos. At first, I couldn’t even think about reading the comments. Now, thanks to the courage people have given me to face them, I see malicious comments, but I also think, ‘At least things have come this far,’” she said.

She expressed gratitude for the changed public reaction, saying, “There was a time when 99.9% of the comments were abusive. Some people still insult me, but I’m so grateful that I can breathe more easily because there are now far more people who don’t.”

Meanwhile, Jeong Sun-hee made her debut in 1992 as a member of the first publicly recruited class of comedians at Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS). She married actor Ahn Jae-hwan, who was the same age as her, in 2007, but was widowed the following year.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.