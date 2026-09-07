‘Reduced Vagal Nerve Function’ Lee Sang-soon Sends Radio Staff a Heartwarming Surprise Gift While Recovering

[Sportschosun, Kim Sohee] Singer Lee Sang-soon, who temporarily suspended his radio hosting duties due to nervous-system symptoms, warmed hearts by sending a surprise gift to the production staff waiting for his return.

The MBC FM4U program “A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon” shared a photo on its official social media account on the 7th, writing, “While waiting for Sundi to recover and return..! We’re sharing a photo of the mangoes Sundi sent for the production staff.”

The photo showed four shopping bags filled with mangoes. Lee Sang-soon appears to have sent the gift himself for the production staff, who are keeping the program on air in his place while he takes a break from hosting and focuses on his recovery.

The “A Perfect Day” team said, “Please wait with <A Perfect Day> until Sundi has recovered,” adding, “We sincerely thank you for always caring about and worrying about Sundi.”

Lee Sang-soon was absent from the DJ booth of MBC FM4U’s “A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon” from the 30th of last month through the 7th. Thomas Cook, who served as a substitute DJ on the 26th, reassured listeners, saying, “Sundi will be arriving just a little late because he isn’t feeling well. Please don’t worry too much.”

Lee Sang-soon later joined the studio about 10 minutes before the broadcast ended and explained the situation, saying, “I’m truly sorry.” He said he had visited the medical room at the time, adding, “I wasn’t feeling well. I left the show in Thomas Cook’s hands and went to the medical room. I lay down and received a consultation.”

He also expressed his gratitude, saying, “It’s really fortunate that Thomas Cook was here. If I had hosted the show in that condition, I don’t think I would have been able to do it.”

As Lee Sang-soon’s absence continued, Thomas Cook explained the situation once again. He stated, “There is no particular problem with his health. After deciding that he needed to manage his condition, we discussed it with the production team and agreed that he would take a few days to rest.”

However, as Lee Sang-soon’s absence grew longer, speculation about his health continued. On the 6th, Lee Sang-soon personally explained through social media the details of his condition and why he had taken a break from hosting the radio show.

Lee Sang-soon apologized for his sudden absence, saying, “I’m sorry to the listeners for taking a break from the radio show without any explanation.”

He added, “I’ll use this opportunity to take enough time, recover my health more thoroughly, and return,” expressing his determination to come back to the radio after recovering.

The production staff, who are also waiting for Lee Sang-soon to recover, say his health will take priority over a rushed return. “A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon” will continue to air with special DJs until Lee Sang-soon returns.

His exact return date is expected to be decided based on the results of detailed examinations and his recovery. The production team said, “We hope DJ Lee Sang-soon will be able to meet listeners again soon.”

Meanwhile, “A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon” airs every day at 4 p.m. on MBC FM4U. Lee Sang-soon will focus on recovering his health for the time being as he prepares to meet listeners again.

Kim Sohee, reporter — yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.