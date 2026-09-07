HYOYEON Opens Up About Struggles During Her Girls’ Generation Days: “Everything I Said Became an Issue, So I Watched My Words and Actions”

[Sportschosun, Kim Sohee] HYOYEON of Girls’ Generation (SNSD) candidly opened up about the pressure she felt over the image surrounding her and every word she said during her earlier career. On the 7th, a video titled “Singer HYOYEON Guest Appearance” was released on the YouTube channel “ChimChakMan Original Museum.” HYOYEON appeared in the video, showcasing her candid and witty personality while discussing various aspects of her career and life.

ChimChakMan discussed his first impression of HYOYEON that day. He said, “I had a good impression of you. Your reactions were more serious than the way you spoke. If you felt bad, you said you felt bad, and if you felt good, you said you felt good. Your reactions were immediate.”

He added, “Usually, when people go on shows like that, they pretend to feel a certain way even when they do not, but you were not like that,” explaining that HYOYEON’s candid reactions had left an impression on him.

HYOYEON then recalled her days promoting with SNSD and opened up about why she had been unable to express her emotions honestly.

HYOYEON said, “I don’t think any of that is necessary anymore. If you can’t say you like something when you like it or that you dislike it when you dislike it, how are you supposed to live?” She continued, “Before, even when there were many uncomfortable situations, I kept a poker face. I kept smiling. But I was gradually losing my sense of self. I started wondering, ‘What am I sitting here for?’”

She added, “As I got older and gained more experience, I gradually began to let go.”

HYOYEON said, “I let go later than I should have. Before that, I used a way of speaking, behaved, and dressed in ways that suited SNSD.”

When ChimChakMan asked, “What does an SNSD way of speaking sound like?” HYOYEON replied, “It’s a nice way of speaking. Sometimes I wanted to swear, but I never used swear words at all,” she said candidly.

She also revealed that it had been highly stressful when something she said became a topic of discussion regardless of her intentions.

HYOYEON said, “I didn’t intend for it to happen, but there were times when whatever I said became an issue. That was stressful.” She added, “It originated because of me, and when the members had a hard time because of it, I became more careful about what I said.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.