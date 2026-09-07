Pungja Hints She Will Keep Her Future Spouse Private: "I'm Sorry for the Attention They Will Receive Just for Marrying Me"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Pungja expressed concern about the attention her future spouse could receive because of their marriage.

On the 7th, a video titled "Fighting Heat with Heat: A Rural Fishing Village Vacation" was posted on the YouTube channel "Poongja TV." In the video, Pungja candidly shared her thoughts on marriage.

Pungja said, "Marriage is not an obligation in life, is it? I think marriage is something you enter into with someone you have developed that level of certainty and trust in."

She continued, "I may meet someone in the future, and I could get married, right? I have wondered how much of a commotion there would be in the Republic of Korea when I get married." She said she had imagined the moment she announced her marriage.

In particular, she worried about the attention her future spouse would receive. Pungja said, "If an article says, 'Pungja is getting married,' wouldn't many people naturally wonder who I am marrying and become curious about that person?"

She added, "The Republic of Korea would probably be in an uproar as soon as I announced the marriage. I tend to have a lot of random thoughts, too. I'm not getting married right now, and I don't even know who it will be, but I already feel sorry for that person for no reason."

Pungja said, "I feel sorry that the person would be subjected to everyone's attention for the sole reason that they are marrying me." She added, "So I have a feeling that if I do get married, I probably won't reveal my husband at all."

Even so, she added, "What's the point of talking about this? I'm sitting here alone eating dried squid, whether it's marriage or anything else," drawing laughter.

Pungja also said, "Still, if I do get married someday, I would rather reveal it to my fans first in my own words on my YouTube channel than have it disclosed to reporters or through other media."

She continued, "But I hear everything gets exposed. They say you get caught, and even that opportunity disappears." Nevertheless, she promised, "If something that wonderful happens, I will make sure to tell you all sincerely first."

Finally, Pungja made clear that she is not currently seeing anyone, adding, "There is absolutely no one right now. It's a lonely night."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.