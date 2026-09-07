Ralral Looks Almost Unrecognizable After One Month Without Alcohol, Loses 10 kg and Reaches “Lowest Body Fat”

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Ralral shared an update after reaching her lowest body-fat level since giving birth, just one month after quitting alcohol.

On the 7th, Ralral posted a video on her social media along with the caption, “One month without alcohol—my lowest body fat since giving birth.”

In the video, Ralral drew attention with a noticeably slimmer face. She showed off a sharper jawline and more defined features, highlighting her enhanced beauty.

Earlier, Ralral announced that she had gained weight to 77 kilograms in March and declared that she would go on a diet.

Ralral, who is also challenging herself to abstain from alcohol because she wants to be a mother her daughter can be proud of, emphasized, “I’m not taking Mounjaro or Wegovy. I quit drinking through my own willpower, didn’t I?” She added, “I feel extremely proud and fulfilled.”

Ralral, who has recently succeeded in losing about 10 kilograms, expressed satisfaction, saying that the swelling in her body had also noticeably gone down. “My collarbones are showing, and my shoulder line has changed as well,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior in 2024, and they have one daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.