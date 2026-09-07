‘Single Mom’ Ji Yeon-soo Says, "After My Divorce, I Had Nowhere to Release My Sadness and Pain... I Want to Experience Being Loved"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Ji Yeon-soo opened up about why she has kept her distance from people and lived alone since being hurt by her divorce.

On the 7th, a video titled "Why Did Ji Yeon-soo Take Min-su to the Art Museum...? [Min-su’s Bonus Shots Revealed]" was posted on the YouTube channel ‘Yeon-soo-ropda.’ In the video, Ji Yeon-soo visited an exhibition with her son, Min-su, and enjoyed a date together.

Explaining why she began visiting exhibitions frequently, Ji Yeon-soo said, "My life was too monotonous and dull, and after my divorce, I had nowhere to mentally work through my sadness and pain. So I think exhibitions gave me a great deal of comfort."

She added, "I take Min-su with me because, if even I, an adult, find things difficult, I thought it was only natural that Min-su might also have difficulties despite being a child. Looking at the artwork together made me feel that we were healing together."

Ji Yeon-soo, who often goes out with her son, said, "There are only the two of us. So I go out often because I feel that Min-su will have no memories unless I deliberately make time for him. Whenever he says he wants to go somewhere, I make time for him every weekend."

She continued, "I’m tired, but once you become a mother, your life as a mother seems to become more important. That’s because I chose it." She added, "Especially when a child is young, I think the time spent living as a mother is more important than one’s life as a woman. I think that is a mother’s role."

When asked about her bucket list that day, Ji Yeon-soo replied, "I’ve never thought about or dreamed of anything like that." But she soon gave an unexpected answer: "I want to experience being loved."

She said, "It’s because I’ve been criticized so much," and added, "There are so many people who dislike me that the reason I started going to exhibitions was because I had no friends. I just entertain myself alone. That’s how I ended up going to exhibitions, listening to music, and living my life."

She also said she was afraid of making new friends. Ji Yeon-soo candidly confessed, "I was afraid that people I became friends with before telling them who I was would leave after finding out that I was Ji Yeon-soo. So even now, I honestly don’t know. I’m anxious about what they might think of me."

When asked whether her isolated lifestyle was lonely, she replied, "I don’t even really know what loneliness is anymore. I think I live believing that being alone all the time is normal and simply the way things are. In fact, I’ve reached the point where having someone beside me feels even stranger."

She continued, "Since there are hardly any people who see me as my true self, the few people around me who stay by my side are truly precious to me, so I cherish and care for them deeply."

Ji Yeon-soo, a former racing model, married Eli, a former member of UKISS who was 11 years younger than her, in 2014, and they had a son. The couple divorced in 2020. Eli announced his remarriage last June.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.