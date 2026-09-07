Lee Kyung-shil’s Daughter Jenny Son Confesses to Spending 10 Years Apart from Her Mother: “It Had a Devastating Impact... I Envied My Friends”

[Sportschosun Cho Yoon-sun] Lee Kyung-shil’s daughter, Jenny Son, confessed that spending roughly 10 years apart from her mother from childhood had a major impact on her.

On the 7th, the YouTube channel “My Mom, Lee Kyung-shil” uploaded a video titled “A Yangpyeong County Countryside Vacation That Turned into a Day of Labor After We Went There to Heal.” In the video, Jenny Son candidly opened up while recalling the years she spent studying abroad away from Lee Kyung-shil.

That day, Jenny Son recalled, “When I was studying abroad, my roommate’s mother came to visit, and my friend slept while hugging her mother. She was in high school. I wondered if everyone was normally like that. There were friends who weren’t, but I really envied that.”

She continued, “I haven’t spent much time with my mother, so I think there are many times when we feel like friends, but also many times when we don’t,” candidly describing the distance she felt in her relationship with her mother after spending so much time apart.

She added, “As I grow older, I think I’ve increasingly realized through this performance that, before we get any older, I want to spend that kind of time with my mother. I also want to be more affectionate and warmer toward her.”

Jenny Son also confessed, “Actually, the time I spent apart from my mother was from fifth grade through my second year of university. It was almost 10 years, and I think I personally see that period as having had a devastating impact.”

She also shared a conversation she had with Lee Kyung-shil before filming. Jenny Son said, “We couldn’t film it earlier, but my mother said, ‘I just like going around with you, having fun, and simply doing things like this.’”

She continued, “I also think that if we let go, even just a little, of the idea that ‘it has to be this way or that way,’ traveling together with my mother might become more comfortable,” expressing her desire to build a more relaxed relationship with her mother going forward.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.