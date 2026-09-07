"It Really Is Soyou"—A Sudden Slap on the Buttocks: Soyou Recounts Bizarre Bathhouse Incident

[Sportschosun, Reporter An-ji Jeong] Singer Soyou recounted a bizarre incident in which a stranger who recognized her at a bathhouse suddenly slapped her on the buttocks.

On the 7th, the YouTube channel 'SOYOUGI' uploaded a video titled "We Came to the Jjimjilbang to Eat(?) | From the Buffet to Snacks."

In the video, Soyou visited a jjimjilbang when the production staff asked, "Has anyone ever recognized you when you went to a jjimjilbang or bathhouse?"

Soyou replied, "People recognize me a lot." When the staff then asked, "What do you do if they say, 'Aren't you Soyou?'" she laughed and answered, "I cover my body with my hands as much as possible."

At that point, her manager recalled an incident from Soyou's past. The manager asked, "Didn't you once say that an older woman—or someone—hit you on the buttocks and walked away?"

Soyou also remembered what had happened. She recounted, "Someone recognized me while I was washing at a place like a golf club and said, 'Oh, it really is Soyou,' then gave me a slap and walked away."

Soyou found the bizarre experience—being recognized by a stranger while she was washing and then suddenly slapped on the buttocks—so absurd that she reenacted her bewildered expression from the time. She particularly drew laughs by saying, "It hurt," and imitating the startled look she gave the person.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.