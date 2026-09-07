Season 26’s Gwang-su Talked Behind His Castmates’ Backs... Worried About His “Villain” Image Ahead of His December Wedding, Says “I Want to Shed It” (Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Gwang-su of Season 26 of “I’m Solo” opened up about his concerns over the “villain image” created by the show ahead of his wedding.

On the seventh, Gwang-su of Season 26 of “I’m Solo” appeared on KBS Joy’s “Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller—Mini Moolbo” and shared his concerns ahead of his wedding.

Gwang-su gave an update on his life after appearing on “I’m Solo.” He said he had worked in overseas sales for a major construction company for 15 years but had since left the company. He also revealed that he is set to get married this December.

He particularly expressed pride in his professional career. “I made a lot of money. I was paid well because I worked in overseas sales,” Gwang-su said, emphasizing that he had built a financial foundation through his long career.

He also revealed how he met his future bride. According to Gwang-su, they met through a blind date before he appeared on “I’m Solo.” In other words, he had already been seeing someone before joining the show.

However, Gwang-su’s public image changed considerably after his appearance on “I’m Solo.” He drew viewers’ attention with a distinctive persona, including his single-minded pursuit of one woman on the show and his comments that he resembled Lee Min-ho and Tom Cruise. This led to him being labeled a so-called “villain.”

The controversy continued after the show. Another dispute erupted when Gwang-su uploaded a video in which he talked behind the back of a fellow cast member.

Amid the situation, Gwang-su appeared on “Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller” because he wanted to escape the image created by his television appearances ahead of his wedding.

After hearing Gwang-su’s concerns, Seo Jang-hoon pointed out the cold reality. Seo Jang-hoon said, “As someone who works on television with you, if you become extremely famous or a major topic of conversation, we inevitably come to know about you. But your issue isn’t known to that extent.” It was a blunt assessment that his controversy and image were not as widely known as he believed.

Gwang-su then explained that public opinion was not the core of his concern. “The public may not know, but my future bride and her family know me, don’t they? I want to shed that image,” he confessed.

Lee Soo-geun offered more practical advice. “Isn’t it enough if your girlfriend and her parents think well of you? If they didn’t like you, they wouldn’t have married you or given their approval for the marriage,” he said.

He continued, advising Gwang-su, “Go and explain that it was because of your on-screen persona.”

Meanwhile, Gwang-su attracted attention as a distinctive character after appearing on Season 26 of “I’m Solo.” Although his on-screen behavior drew varied reactions from viewers, he is now preparing for a new chapter in life—marriage—separate from the image he acquired through the show.

Meanwhile, the Season 26 cast member of “I’m Solo” ended up as the final couple with Hyeon-suk, but they did not become a real-life couple. He became embroiled in a controversy over disparaging remarks after saying of his fellow cast members on a YouTube channel, “A civil servant’s salary is obvious,” and “He was raised being coddled at home.” He also came under fire for spoiling the show’s content before the finale aired.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.