"A 149-Billion-Won Big Leaguer? It’s Heartbreaking"—Jung-hoo Lee’s Father, Lee Jong-beom, Tears Up Over His Son’s Hidden Struggles ('What Are We Leaving Behind?')

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Former baseball player Lee Jong-beom opened up about his deep affection for his son, Jung-hoo Lee, as well as the hardships his son has faced during his career.

Lee Jong-beom appeared as a guest on the July 7 episode of tvN STORY’s 'What Are We Leaving Behind?'

Lee Young-ja asked, "These days, young people know you as the father of Jung-hoo Lee, who signed a 149-billion-won contract with the San Francisco Giants. How do you feel when people call you 'Jung-hoo Lee’s father'?" Jung-hoo Lee currently plays for Major League Baseball’s (MLB) San Francisco Giants, and his salary for the 2026 season is $22 million (30 billion won).

Lee Jong-beom replied, "I thought of my own father. My father lived as 'Lee Jong-beom’s father.' Whenever he went somewhere in Gwangju, he received free meals and free taxi rides." He added, "I feel as though I’ve been brought back into the spotlight because my son went to MLB."

However, Lee Jong-beom’s expression changed when he spoke about the hardships hidden behind his son’s glamorous life in the major leagues. "Jung-hoo is having an incredibly difficult time in the big leagues. My wife is having a hard time, too. I feel sorry for them," he confessed. Lee Young-ja sympathized, saying, "People only think about the glamorous money, but it takes that much effort and hardship."

The father, who appeared to feel sorry for the burden his son was carrying, grew teary-eyed. "Playing sports is difficult. There was a difficult period that I couldn’t express in words," he said. "My son was reluctant to pursue the same sport."

Lee Jong-beom also shared how Jung-hoo had to shoulder an even greater burden because of his father’s name. "There was a lot of envy and jealousy," he said. "People told him, 'You’re benefiting because your father is Lee Jong-beom,' so I heard that Jung-hoo worked even harder to prove himself." He continued, "When I asked him, 'How did you endure and overcome all of that?' he said there was nothing he could do but prove himself through his ability." Lee Jong-beom then expressed his deep affection, saying, "He’s a son I’m proud of."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.