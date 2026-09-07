"Go Young-wook Is a Malicious Attention Seeker When He Should Be Keeping a Low Profile"—Writer So Jae-won Launches Scathing Criticism

[Sportschosun, Kim So-hee] Writer So Jae-won unleashed harsh criticism against Go Young-wook, who was convicted of sex crimes against minors.

On the 7th, writer So Jae-won posted a lengthy message on social media and directly mentioned Go Young-wook. Recalling his past experiences meeting victims of sex crimes and their families while writing his works, he strongly criticized Go Young-wook for continuing to make his voice heard.

Writer So Jae-won began, "How long are we supposed to keep watching the words of the shameless Go Young-wook, who committed sex crimes against minors, as he keeps talking?"

He continued, "He is someone who did things so horrific and terrifying against young girls that they are difficult even to put into writing. How can someone like that brazenly criticize others and carry on as if nothing happened?" He added, "I dare say that among the popular artists currently active in South Korea, there is absolutely no one who has committed an act as cruel as yours. People who have committed crimes comparable to yours—crimes serious enough for you to condemn them—cannot be seen on television or in the media."

In particular, he emphasized the pain that victims and their families would suffer whenever Go Young-wook’s name was mentioned again in the media or elsewhere.

Writer So Jae-won wrote, "Are you truly not ashamed or remorseful toward the victims who live with memories of horrific fear?" He continued, "Do you have even the slightest sense of guilt toward the victims and their families, whose hearts drop with a thud every time they see your name in the media and who tremble helplessly, not knowing what to do?"

He went on, "What are you so brazen and aggrieved about? What makes you so self-righteous and shameless?" He repeatedly raised his voice, saying, "When even hiding away would not be enough, how can you live as such a malicious attention seeker?"

He also shared his experiences of meeting victims of sex crimes and their families while writing his works.

Writer So Jae-won recalled, "When I was writing *Hope*, I met countless child victims of sex crimes and their families. The family home, which should have been filled with nothing but happiness, had become a hell hotter and more painful than a pit of fire, trapping the families inside."

He described his feelings at the time, saying, "Even I, who was neither a victim nor a family member, had to shudder in unbearable anguish and pain as I watched them. Each and every word I wrote felt sinful and frightening. There were many nights when I could not write a single letter and did nothing but shed tears."

Addressing Go Young-wook, he claimed, "And yet you keep spewing out garbage-like posts almost every day," adding, "You are still continuing to inflict secondary harm on the wounded victims, their families, and the public."

He also strongly criticized him, saying, "How can someone like you, who committed a crime so harsh and painful that even I, merely an onlooker, find it agonizing, be so brazen?" He added, "There is no demon in this world that would sympathize with or pity the verbal filth you spew."

Writer So Jae-won also urged Go Young-wook not to appear before the public.

He wrote, "Please stop! It is only because the laws created by an overly lenient society were too weak to keep you locked away—not because the victims or the world have ever forgiven you, not even once!" He added, "Live quietly for the sake of a normal society, the victims, and a better world!"

At the end of the post, he continued criticizing Go Young-wook by quoting a line from one of his own works.

Writer So Jae-won added, "Finally, I hope you will repent from the depths of your heart and understand shame and disgrace. I will leave you with a line from one of my works: Every record that features God and the devil contains stories of sinners who committed rape. But there are no stories about someone raping a child. Why is that? Because it is an act even the devil rejects. Even the devil will not forgive you. The gates of heaven, of course, and even the gates of hell will not open for you."

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook was active as a member of Roo'Ra but was sentenced to prison for alleged sex crimes against minors and was released after serving his sentence. He later sparked controversy by sharing updates through social media and YouTube while repeatedly mentioning or targeting fellow entertainers, including Park Ha-sun, Lee Sang-min, Yoo Jae-suk, Shin Dong-yup, Lee Min-jung, and Kim Ji-min.

Writer So Jae-won is the grandson of painter So Byeong-ho. In 2008, he wrote *I Was a Ten-Pro*, the original novel for the film *Beastie Boys*. He has also worked as the original author of the films *Tunnel* and *Hope*, as well as the drama *Goodbye to Goodbye*.

The following is the full text of writer So Jae-won’s social media post.

How long are we supposed to keep watching the words of the shameless Go Young-wook, who committed sex crimes against minors, as he keeps talking?

He is someone who did things so horrific and terrifying against young girls that they are difficult even to put into writing. How can someone like that brazenly criticize others and carry on as if nothing happened? I dare say that among the popular artists currently active in South Korea, there is absolutely no one who has committed an act as cruel as yours. People who have committed crimes comparable to yours—crimes serious enough for you to condemn them—cannot be seen on television or in the media.

Are you truly not ashamed or remorseful toward the victims who live with memories of horrific fear?

Do you have even the slightest sense of guilt toward the victims and their families, whose hearts drop with a thud every time they see your name in the media and who tremble helplessly, not knowing what to do?

What are you so brazen and aggrieved about?

What makes you so self-righteous and shameless?

When even hiding away would not be enough, how can you live as such a malicious attention seeker?

When I was writing *Hope*, I met countless child victims of sex crimes and their families. The family home, which should have been filled with nothing but happiness, had become a hell hotter and more painful than a pit of fire, trapping the families inside. Even I, who was neither a victim nor a family member, had to shudder in unbearable anguish and pain as I watched them. Each and every word I wrote felt sinful and frightening. There were many nights when I could not write a single letter and did nothing but shed tears.

And yet you keep spewing out garbage-like posts almost every day.

You are still continuing to inflict secondary harm on the wounded victims, their families, and the public.

How can someone like you, who committed a crime so harsh and painful that even I, merely an onlooker, find it agonizing, be so brazen?

There is no demon in this world that would sympathize with or pity the verbal filth you spew.

Please stop! It is only because the laws created by an overly lenient society were too weak to keep you locked away—not because the victims or the world have ever forgiven you, not even once!

Live quietly for the sake of a normal society, the victims, and a better world!

Finally, I hope you will repent from the depths of your heart and understand shame and disgrace. I will leave you with a line from one of my works.

"Every record that features God and the devil contains stories of sinners who committed rape. But there are no stories about someone raping a child. Why is that? Because it is an act even the devil rejects. Even the devil will not forgive you. The gates of heaven, of course, and even the gates of hell will not open for you."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.