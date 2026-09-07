Lee Jong-beom’s Devotion to His Three-Year-Old Grandson, Who Resembles His Beautiful Daughter—A Doting Grandfather Who Gives Him All the Meat from the Dried Yellow Croaker ('Namgyeoseo Mwohage')

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn Ji] Former baseball player Lee Jong-beom revealed his extraordinary affection for his grandson.

Lee Jong-beom appeared as a guest on the tvN STORY program 'Namgyeoseo Mwohage,' which aired on the 7th.

When asked about his recent activities, Lee Jong-beom said, "I spend time with my grandson, do a little commentary, and look after my grandson because my second daughter is pregnant with her second child." Lee Jong-beom's daughter married baseball player Go Woo-seok and had a son. She is currently pregnant with her second child.

Lee Jong-beom expressed his affection for his grandson, saying, "My grandson is three years old. Since his in-laws' home is far away, I kept looking after him by his side, so he looks for his grandfather as soon as he opens his eyes. He's so adorable." The program showed the child looking for his grandfather immediately after waking up. He even began to cry after realizing that his grandfather, Lee Jong-beom, was not nearby, prompting laughter.

Lee Jong-beom's affection for his grandson was also evident in the way he talked about meals. He said, "My grandson likes bulgogi. He eats a bowl of rice with two grilled yellow croaker. I remove all the bones for him." He added, "I take care of my grandson before myself. I only eat the head, while I give him the body." His willingness to save the best parts for his grandson showed what a doting grandfather he is. When asked when his grandson was cutest, Lee Jong-beom laughed and replied, "Even though it's tiring, he's cutest when he asks me to hold him."

The conversation continued with stories about his two children as well as his grandson. Regarding his daughter, Lee Jong-beom said, "Her personality is very much like mine. She seems to have no worries and be simple-minded," adding, "She doesn't overcomplicate things." In contrast, he drew attention by saying of his son and baseball player Jung-hoo Lee, "Jung-hoo takes after his mother. He thinks deeply."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.