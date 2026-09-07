Yoon Jong-hoon ♥ Han Eun-seo to Marry in November... Actor Couple With a 10-Year Age Gap to Tie the Knot

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim So-hee] Actor Yoon Jong-hoon personally announced his marriage. Yoon Jong-hoon, who said he wanted his fans to be the first to hear the news, has received congratulations after candidly sharing his excitement and sense of responsibility ahead of the wedding in a handwritten letter.

On the 7th, Yoon Jong-hoon posted a handwritten letter on his fan cafe and personally announced his marriage.

Yoon Jong-hoon cautiously began, "August was extremely hot. How have you been?" He continued, "After thinking deeply about how to share this news first, I finally picked up my pen."

He went on to announce his marriage, saying, "I usually leave a message for Barumi fans at the end of every month, but this time it took me a little longer. A precious relationship has come into my life, and I now plan to walk through life with that person forever."

He also shared how he came to decide to marry. Yoon Jong-hoon expressed his affection for his fans, saying, "After cherishing, understanding, and making efforts for each other, we are about to begin a new chapter called marriage. I wanted to tell Barumi fans about this important moment in my life before anyone else."

He also spoke about his resolve for life after marriage. Yoon Jong-hoon pledged, "As someone's husband and as actor Yoon Jong-hoon, I intend to live with greater responsibility. As I always say, I will work hard to become a good actor and also a good person."

He added, "I would be grateful if you would smile with us and bless us over this happy news," asking his fans for their warm congratulations.

He also shared his candid feelings ahead of the wedding. Yoon Jong-hoon confessed his mixed emotions about this new beginning, saying, "Another new life is now beginning in my life. I am excited, but I can also feel the weight of it."

At the same time, he did not forget his promise to his fans. He said, "As always, I will show up at the end of every month. Let us continue sharing stories about the lives we are living," expressing his intention to keep communicating with them.

Finally, he left a heartfelt message: "I am always grateful, and I pray that our Barumi fans will always have many good things and happy moments in their lives. I love you."

According to his agency, Yoon Jong-hoon's fiancée is actress Han Eun-seo. The two are reportedly connected through the SBS drama A Bloody Battle for Revenge. They will hold their wedding on November 1 at an undisclosed location in Gangnam, Seoul. Congratulations have been pouring in as Yoon Jong-hoon, who has continued working as an actor for many years, announces a new beginning through marriage after meeting a new life partner.

Born in 1984, Yoon Jong-hoon made his debut in the 2013 drama Monstar. He went on to make a strong impression in popular productions including Reply 1994, Emergency Couple, The King in Love, A Bloody Battle for Revenge, Find Me in Your Memory, Shooting Stars, The Penthouse: War in Life, The Escape of the Seven, and The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection.

Born in 1994, Han Eun-seo made her debut in the 2008 drama The Great King, Sejong. She first gained attention as a child actor for her solid acting skills. She later demonstrated her talent by appearing in numerous widely discussed dramas with high viewership ratings, including Will It Snow for Christmas?, High Kick: Revenge of the Short Legged, and Phantom.

The full text of Yoon Jong-hoon's handwritten letter follows.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.