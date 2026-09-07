“What’s Wrong with Lee Dong-gook’s Son’s Character?”—Father Troubled by Harsh Remarks Directed at 13-Year-Old Sian, Who Plays Soccer ('What Are You Going to Leave Behind?')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Former soccer player Lee Dong-gook opened up about the emotional distress his son Sian experienced simply because he is Lee Dong-gook’s son.

The July 7 episode of tvN STORY’s 'What Are You Going to Leave Behind?' featured baseball legend Lee Jong-beom and soccer legend Lee Dong-gook as guests.

Lee Dong-gook spoke about his son Sian, who is currently learning soccer. "At first, I opposed him playing soccer. Even if he reaches a certain level through his own efforts, people always add comments like, 'It’s because of his DNA' or 'Who is his father?'" he said. Sian, now in sixth grade, began playing soccer in fourth grade and dreams of becoming a soccer legend like his father.

Lee Jong-beom also opened up about the difficulties his son, Jung-hoo Lee, experienced because of him. "They may hear so many things that we never heard and end up dealing with stress on their own," he said. He added, "People told him, 'You get to play because your father is Lee Jong-beom, even if you’re not good,' and 'You’re not playing because you’re talented.'"

Lee Dong-gook responded, "Sian also missed a penalty in a shootout. I watched the game wearing sunglasses and a hat to hide my identity, but some officials said, 'Lee Dong-gook’s son couldn’t even score that?'" He continued, "Sian heard them and cried." Lee Dong-gook described it as growing pains Sian had to endure while growing up, but said he still found it heartbreaking.

Lee Jong-beom said, "When he goes to middle and high school, he’ll hear even more things that he hasn’t heard before. Managing his mental strength is extremely important." He added that Jung-hoo Lee had often heard comments such as, "Are you Lee Dong-gook’s son? Let’s see how good you are."

Lee Dong-gook said Sian cannot escape the label of being “Lee Dong-gook’s son,” even when he makes good plays in a game. "Soccer involves physical contact. If Sian commits a foul during a challenge, people say, 'What’s wrong with that kid’s character?' or 'Look at Lee Dong-gook’s son’s character,'" he said. "Tackles are a normal part of the game, but they talked about him that way." He expressed troubled and helpless feelings about the situation.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.