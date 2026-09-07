Ralral Loses 10 kg in Six Months While Eating Normally—Her Secret: No Alcohol, Running and Pilates

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] YouTuber Ralral said she lost 10 kg of the weight she gained after giving birth in just six months. Rather than relying on diet pills or supplements, she said she has managed her weight by abstaining from alcohol and combining running and Pilates to reduce body fat and increase muscle mass.

On the 7th, Ralral said on her social media, "No Mounjaro, no Wegovy, no diet supplements. I lost 10 kg in six months, gave up alcohol, ate the same meals as usual, and exercised—running plus Pilates—to increase muscle mass while losing only body fat."

She explained that she has continued losing weight by eating as usual, giving up alcohol and exercising consistently rather than drastically cutting her food intake. She emphasized that she is focusing on reducing body fat and increasing muscle mass through running and Pilates.

Ralral previously revealed that she had gained about 20 kg after giving birth and expressed her determination to lose weight. Since then, she has consistently shared her weight-management journey on social media, including posting the results of body-composition tests.

The test results she shared at the time showed a body-fat mass of 30.9 kg, a BMI of 26.8 and a body-fat percentage of 41.3%, drawing considerable attention. Ralral later combined Pilates with dietary management, focusing on losing weight in a healthy way rather than pursuing an excessive reduction.

During her diet, she also revealed that she had personally tried obesity treatments that have recently attracted attention. Explaining why she could no longer use Wegovy and Mounjaro, Ralral said, "The side effects were too severe. I experienced the side effect that supposedly affects nearly 10% of people," adding, "I was vomiting and had diarrhea. So I took it only once and quit altogether."

After experiencing severe side effects from the medication, she stopped taking it after one dose. She appears to have focused afterward on exercise and managing her lifestyle habits.

As a result, she has recently drawn attention for her noticeably changed appearance. In recently released videos and social-media posts, Ralral showed a slimmer facial outline than before. Fans have continued to take interest in her transformation after she also revealed her natural, makeup-free appearance.

Meanwhile, Ralral married a non-celebrity 11 years her senior in 2024 and has one daughter. Despite going through childbirth and child-rearing, she remains active on YouTube and social media.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.