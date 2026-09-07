Model Yoon Young Bae Exudes Ease

A luxury brand’s photocall was held at Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch on September 7. Model Yoon Young Bae is posing for photographs. Jamsil—Bak Jaeman, pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.07/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.
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A luxury brand’s photocall was held at Lotte Department Store Jamsil Branch on September 7. Model Yoon Young Bae is posing for photographs. Jamsil—Bak Jaeman, pjm@sportschosun.com/2026.09.07/
This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.