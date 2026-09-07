Kwaktube Splurges 15 Million Won on a Nine-Hour Flight: “Another Level Even Among the Rich”

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Travel creator Kwaktube experienced an ultra-luxurious first-class flight after spending a staggering 15 million won.

On the 7th, a video titled “A Review of the World’s Most Expensive First-Class Flight” was posted on Kwaktube’s YouTube channel. In the video, Kwaktube personally boarded an ultra-luxurious first-class flight from Tokyo, Japan, to Abu Dhabi, UAE, and experienced the approximately nine-hour journey.

Kwaktube said he planned to travel to Türkiye afterward and stay at the home of a younger acquaintance. He explained that he had made a special plan for this trip: to personally experience a top-tier first-class cabin that is normally difficult to access and turn the experience into content.

There was a reason he went all the way to Japan to board the flight. “I had just returned from filming a long travel program, and I realized how exhausting it was while traveling. I couldn’t even stretch my legs,” Kwaktube said. “I really wanted to try a truly good airplane.”

Kwaktube had flown first class before, but this time he wanted to experience something on an even higher level. “It’s an airplane, but it has three rooms. I thought, ‘Wow, this is incredible,’ so I looked it up,” he said, explaining that he had searched for the flight himself. Since the route was not available from South Korea, he booked a flight from Japan to Abu Dhabi.

The price was the biggest surprise. Before the flight, Kwaktube called it “the biggest flex ever” and drew attention by saying, “The flight is nine hours, and it costs 15 million won. Of course, it’s my own money.”

The service was different even before he boarded, befitting the hefty price. A dedicated staff member personally accompanied him to the boarding gate and guided him, while Kwaktube could not hide his amazement at the special service he would not normally have access to.

He also used a premium lounge for top-tier passengers. After looking around a separately arranged special room, Kwaktube marveled at facilities that were clearly different from those in a typical airport lounge.

The first-class cabin was exceptionally exclusive. When Kwaktube asked how many people could use the seats, he was told that approximately 11 passengers could board. In reality, only two other passengers were on the flight that day, allowing him to enjoy the service in an even more relaxed atmosphere.

As the in-flight experience began in earnest, Kwaktube’s amazement grew. “It’s luxury itself,” he said, repeatedly exclaiming, “This is an airplane?”

The cabin included regular seating space as well as a living room, bedroom and bathroom. Kwaktube could not hide his surprise at what looked like a separate living space inside the airplane.

Regarding the shower facilities in particular, he said, “In first class, you could shower for only 10 minutes, but here it’s unlimited.” He described it as “another level even among the rich.”

After enjoying the ultra-luxurious service to the point that the nine-hour flight felt short, Kwaktube expressed his satisfaction, saying, “It was so good that every single minute felt too precious to waste.” He added, however, “I still get a reality check whenever I look at the price,” prompting laughter.

Kim So-hee, Reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.