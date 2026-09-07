I Remarried Believing He Had a Son... Husband Says, "We Can't Help Being Unrelated by Blood," Leaving Wife in Tears ('Marriage Hell')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Viewers were saddened by the sight of a son in a remarried family who stayed in his room and kept his distance from the rest of the family.

The July 7 episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell' (hereafter 'Marriage Hell') featured the story of a couple known as the 'No. 1 Couple,' who had stopped speaking to each other for nearly a year.

After divorcing, the wife had raised her child alone for 10 years before remarrying after her husband actively pursued her. She went on to have three more children, creating a large family. However, the couple's relationship deteriorated to the point that they barely exchanged even ordinary conversation for nearly a year.

At the end of the episode, a preview introduced the story of the eldest son, who had rarely appeared in the observational footage. To avoid running into his family, he cautiously opened his bedroom door and came outside only in the early morning, after everyone else had fallen asleep.

The wife described her son's daily life, saying, "When he goes to school and I enter his room, I see the computer left on, food smells, and cola bottles piled up." She added that, except when he goes to the bathroom, he eats all his meals in his room and rarely comes outside.

The wife broke down in tears, saying, "When I'm resting and eating in the living room, he comes out and talks to me. But when his father gets home from work, he doesn't come out much. He doesn't talk to me then; he messages me on KakaoTalk instead."

In the footage that followed, the husband spoke to the eldest son in a domineering tone when they encountered each other, and the son appeared restless. The husband eventually told him, "Other people probably don't want to see you either." Watching this, Jang Dong-min and Moon Se-yoon could not hide their grim expressions.

Yet the wife said little even as her son showed signs of anxiety beside her. Jang Dong-min expressed concern, saying, "I think he may be wondering, 'Is this person really my mother?'"

Regarding his relationship with the eldest son, the husband confessed, "I really tried hard, but it's true that the eldest never opened his heart to me. However, I don't want to try anymore. I don't want to be stressed."

He continued, "I think I've come to accept it too. We can't help being unrelated by blood. I can't help that I wasn't the one who gave birth to him," adding, "I think I've done everything I could as a father. I don't want to try anymore."

The wife burst into tears, saying that it was painfully obvious her husband did not like the eldest son. She expressed her frustration, asking, "Was that really the best effort someone who knew he had a child when he remarried could make?"

Dr. Oh Eun-young, who watched the footage, voiced concern about the eldest son's condition. She noted, "Even though no one had harmed him, after watching the video, he was so anxious that he couldn't cope with it," and added, "It is extremely fearful."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.