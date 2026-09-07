‘Single for 15 Years,’ Brian Joo Says, “Do I Really Need to Date?”... Lee Hyori Laments, “That’s Such a Waste of Time” (‘Love War’)

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn Ji] Singer Brian Joo drew attention by revealing that he has not dated for 15 years.

On the JTBC program ‘Love War,’ which aired on the 7th, Brian Joo appeared as a special diplomat.

That day, when asked whether he dated often, Brian Joo candidly admitted, “Unfortunately, it has been more than 15 years since I last dated.”

He confessed, “I used to enjoy flirting and going on dates, but after not dating for a while, I started thinking, ‘Do I really need to date?’” Lee Hyori reacted with surprise, saying, “That’s such a waste of 15 years.”

Brian Joo then said, “After being alone for so long, I came to appreciate the happiness of being by myself.”

Seo Jang-hoon said, “I think it’s fortunate that Brian Joo has tidy habits. For someone with this kind of personality, cleaning up thoroughly keeps other thoughts from coming to mind, so I think having tidy habits has helped Brian Joo.” Lee Hyori cut him off, saying, “Yes, yes, I get it,” prompting laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.