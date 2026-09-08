“How can you laugh?” Lee Hyori furious at boyfriend who verbally abused girlfriend and made her work without pay ('Love War')

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn Ji] Singer Lee Hyori condemned a male business partner for verbally abusing his girlfriend and said, “You’re committing sins with your words.”

The July 7 episode of JTBC’s 'Love War' depicted the conflict between a business-partner couple engaged in a fierce battle over ownership stakes in the company they run together.

The girlfriend had eight years of experience in advertising agency work. She initially started the company alone, but after the business performed better than expected, she proposed a partnership to her boyfriend, and the two began running the company together. The boyfriend is now the CEO, while the girlfriend serves as a director.

All of the first clients were former clients she had brought in through sales, and she also built the company’s entire internal system herself. She handled numerous tasks, including caring for employees, providing work feedback, managing restaurant photos for advertisers, addressing malicious reviews, and designing banners. The girlfriend said, “The company wouldn’t run without me,” but her boyfriend countered, “That’s absolutely not true. I’m the one who grabbed it by the hair and dragged it this far.”

The boyfriend later pushed even his own responsibilities onto the director. The CEO took a coercive stance, saying, “I make her prepare proposals and estimates. Isn’t that what sales is supposed to do? Yes, but if the CEO tells her to do it, she has to.” He particularly shocked even Seo Jang-hoon, the male panelist, by saying, “I’m 100% right. I’ve never said anything wrong. Everything I say is 100% right, and I’m like a moral textbook.”

When it was revealed that the girlfriend was not receiving a salary, the boyfriend said, “Some of it is for my girlfriend’s benefit.” The hosts strongly objected, asking, “Why are you the one making that decision?” Lee Hyori expressed her frustration, saying, “I hope Ha-jin comes to her senses.”

The boyfriend had also lost tens of millions of won of his own money, along with 4 million won belonging to his girlfriend, in cryptocurrency investments before starting the business. Yet he left everyone bewildered by saying, “It was a personal mistake. I don’t think it was a mistake by the company.” Lee Hyori and Seo Jang-hoon pointed out, “That’s extremely dangerous.”

Above all, the boyfriend’s harsh and abusive language toward his girlfriend, which went beyond mere disregard, enraged Lee Hyori. She angrily told him, “You’re committing sins with your words. You’ll have to pay for those sins later.”

The girlfriend shed tears as she said, “He was 10 times more restrained than usual. He held back because the cameras were there.” She continued, “I told him we should break up after he verbally abused me, but he became even more abusive. When I said we should break up again, he told me to ‘get out’ and kicked me out of the house.”

When the boyfriend laughed, Lee Hyori erupted, asking, “How can you laugh?” Turning to the girlfriend, she expressed her sympathy: “I feel the most sorry for you. Don’t you save yourself when you’re in danger? Aren’t you the only person in this world who is truly yours? Why do you let yourself hear things like that?”

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.