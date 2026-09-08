‘Show Me The Money’ rapper J’Kyun on life as a failed rapper: “Got a job in my 40s, left involuntarily—but I still haven’t given up”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Sohee] Rapper J’Kyun has candidly opened up about his reality after leaving his job. Although he has been making music for nearly 21 years, he had to take another job because he could not support himself through music alone. He described himself as a “failed rapper,” but also showed his determination to rise again, saying, “I still haven’t given up.”

Recently, J’Kyun uploaded a video titled “J’Kyun’s Resignation Vlog” to his YouTube channel. The video captures his daily life as he leaves his job in his 40s and begins reorganizing his life and music career.

J’Kyun said, “I recently quit my job. I’ve already gone well past 40,” adding, “I worked as Assistant Manager Kim at a beauty-device company for a little over two years.”

He was candid about why he continued working while pursuing music. “The reason is obvious: music didn’t provide much income, so I had no choice but to choose another profession,” he explained.

Still, his time at the company was not entirely difficult. J’Kyun recalled, “I gained a lot of experience thanks to it. Since I had to explain products to overseas buyers, I studied English with ChatGPT, and I even visited Dubai, a place I had only heard about.” He added, “It was a period that helped me a great deal.”

He particularly used the time before work to study English. “Every morning, I arrived at the empty office about an hour and a half early. I studied English through voice conversations with ChatGPT, and I really recommend it. I made a lot of progress,” he said.

Even so, the fact that he could not make a living from music after pursuing it for so long remained a major concern. J’Kyun confessed, “At first, I felt that I had completely failed,” adding, “My first album came out in 2005. I had been making music for nearly 21 years, and I was ashamed that I couldn’t support myself with it.”

His decision to leave the company was partly his own choice and partly due to circumstances. J’Kyun said, “It was half my choice and half because of circumstances,” but added, “I thought, ‘It worked out well anyway. I actually like it,’ and I’m also managing my weight.”

After leaving his job, he appeared to be focusing a little more on music. J’Kyun said, “My daily routine is going to work out, heading to a café to make songs, and doing whatever else needs to be done. I’ve built up quite a collection of songs.” He added, “I feel lonely when I’m at home, so I deliberately go out.”

Leaving his job also brought practical financial anxiety. J’Kyun said, “My regular income has stopped. I’m anxious, but strangely, I’m not worried,” adding, “I feel like I should live more diligently, that somehow I’ll figure out how to get by, and that I’m not going to die.” He then revealed his mixed feelings with a laugh, asking, “Is it really okay to live like this in my 40s?”

Nevertheless, J’Kyun has not given up on either music or life. Recalling a phrase he saw at the gym where he works out, he said, “They say the only way to fail is to give up. That really stayed with me. I want to keep it in my heart always. I still haven’t given up.” He added, “Just staying alive is already something remarkable.”

He is also making practical plans for the immediate future. J’Kyun said, “I should go revise my résumé. I’m going to knock on the door of the job market and look for other work as well.” While continuing his music, he plans to find a new job and rebuild his life.

In the end, he humorously accepted the reality of calling himself a “failed rapper,” while still finding hope within it. J’Kyun laughed and said, “People now call it a successful rapper’s day in his 40s, but I’m going to keep calling it a successful rapper’s day—even if it’s just words.”

Nearly 21 years of making music, a job chosen to make a living, and then another resignation. J’Kyun’s vlog is far from a glamorous success story, but it left a lasting impression by showing a musician calmly facing his reality while trying to move forward again.

Meanwhile, rapper J’Kyun made his debut with the 2005 EP album “Just Clap.” Beginning with Mnet’s “Show Me The Money 2” and continuing through Season 11, he appeared in a total of seven installments. He also drew attention by appearing as the masked rapper Cox Billy.

Kim Sohee, reporter yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.