Youngju Joung Opens Up About the Challenges of Raising Her Son with ADHD: “I Even Used a Harness for a Large Dog” ('Malja Show')

[Sportschosun Reporter Joyoon Sun] Musical theater actor Youngju Joung opened up about the unique challenges she faced while raising her son, who was diagnosed with ADHD in childhood.

On the seventh, KBS 2TV's 'Malja Show' featured actor Youngju Joung as a guest, where she looked back on the years she spent growing alongside her son.

Youngju Joung said, "My son was diagnosed with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) when he was young." She continued, "Because it isn't precisely defined as a medical diagnosis, there is somewhat of a gray area. That can make social life difficult, and people who witness it often find it easy to view it negatively."

She recalled, "Even so, the person who has to look after him most closely is his mother. Since I never knew which way he might run at a crosswalk, I once raised him while using a harness meant for a large dog." She added, "When what he thinks doesn't align with conventional thinking, differences in opinions and emotions can lead to conflict and even escalate into major arguments," opening up about the difficulties.

At the same time, Youngju Joung said she had made constant efforts to understand her son. She explained, "You can't do it alone. If there is somewhere you can get advice, you need to seek it and study as well." She added, "We constantly talk and argue, and sometimes we can't resolve things and simply put them aside, but I tend to try to listen to what my child has to say."

Youngju Joung said, "My desire to understand him has grown considerably. The biggest reason is that when my son was seven, I collapsed after experiencing a failure in life. He brought me a grimy, dried-out wet dishcloth and wiped my face, saying, 'Mom, you have eye discharge.' That brought me sharply back to my senses." She continued, "I felt stimulated and learned something from my child at that moment, and that became the turning point that led me to change how I raised him."

She also mentioned a serious traffic accident her son experienced when he was in the eighth grade. At the time, Youngju Joung's son was involved in an accident while riding a bicycle, suffering an orbital fracture and severe injuries that required 1,400 stitches.

She said, "My son spent a long time in the hospital then, but even so, there are times when he acts maturely and comforts me." She added that she was particularly impressed that her son continued practicing beatboxing, which he had always been interested in, even while he had no teeth.

She continued, "If I had been in that situation, I think I would have given up, but he kept doing it even without his teeth." She added, "I don't think I have ever been so passionate about something I was doing. So, in turn, my child inspired me." She concluded, "He is now living well on his own after becoming independent, and he continues to pursue music."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.