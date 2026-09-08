Lee Min-jung’s Personality Is the Opposite of Her Looks—Even a Fellow Actor Was Surprised: “She’s Unfazed by Her Appearance”

Published

Lee Min-jung’s Personality Is the Opposite of Her Looks—Even a Fellow Actor Was Surprised: “She’s Unfazed by Her Appearance”

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Cho] Kim Ji-seok expressed surprise at Lee Min-jung’s laid-back personality and the fact that she does not pay much attention to her appearance.

Recently, the YouTube channel “Canvas N” released a TMI interview with actors Lee Min-jung and Kim Ji-seok from the KBS Drama and GTV series “Okay, Let’s Get a Divorce.”

The two actors were asked about unexpected habits they had noticed in each other. Kim Ji-seok replied, “What surprised me was that Lee Min-jung doesn’t pay as much attention to her appearance as I expected.”

He confessed, “Lee Min-jung is incredibly glamorous and beautiful, but she looked in the mirror less than I did while we were filming. So I also checked the mirror throughout the shoot while being mindful of her.”

He continued, “It felt like I was teasing her by saying, ‘She’s looking in the mirror.’ I actually did tease her,” and marveled, “She’s so laid-back.”

Lee Min-jung’s Personality Is the Opposite of Her Looks—Even a Fellow Actor Was Surprised: “She’s Unfazed by Her Appearance”

Lee Min-jung responded, “Looking in the mirror won’t suddenly make me prettier or change my face,” adding, “If I look in the mirror too often, I start thinking, ‘Why am I looking in the mirror?’”

She explained why she does not frequently check the mirror, saying, “If something is on my face or there’s a problem, someone on camera will tell me, so that’s what I do.”

After hearing this, Kim Ji-seok expressed his amazement once again, saying, “She’s unbelievably laid-back. I wonder if there’s any other actor who doesn’t look in the mirror this much. She really doesn’t worry about it.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.

원문보기 (View Original Korean Article)
YoonSeon, Cho
More +