Lee Min-jung’s Personality Is the Opposite of Her Looks—Even a Fellow Actor Was Surprised: “She’s Unfazed by Her Appearance”

[Sportschosun Reporter Yoon-sun Cho] Kim Ji-seok expressed surprise at Lee Min-jung’s laid-back personality and the fact that she does not pay much attention to her appearance.

Recently, the YouTube channel “Canvas N” released a TMI interview with actors Lee Min-jung and Kim Ji-seok from the KBS Drama and GTV series “Okay, Let’s Get a Divorce.”

The two actors were asked about unexpected habits they had noticed in each other. Kim Ji-seok replied, “What surprised me was that Lee Min-jung doesn’t pay as much attention to her appearance as I expected.”

He confessed, “Lee Min-jung is incredibly glamorous and beautiful, but she looked in the mirror less than I did while we were filming. So I also checked the mirror throughout the shoot while being mindful of her.”

He continued, “It felt like I was teasing her by saying, ‘She’s looking in the mirror.’ I actually did tease her,” and marveled, “She’s so laid-back.”

Lee Min-jung responded, “Looking in the mirror won’t suddenly make me prettier or change my face,” adding, “If I look in the mirror too often, I start thinking, ‘Why am I looking in the mirror?’”

She explained why she does not frequently check the mirror, saying, “If something is on my face or there’s a problem, someone on camera will tell me, so that’s what I do.”

After hearing this, Kim Ji-seok expressed his amazement once again, saying, “She’s unbelievably laid-back. I wonder if there’s any other actor who doesn’t look in the mirror this much. She really doesn’t worry about it.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.