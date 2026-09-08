Ahn Jae-hyun Gains 17kg for Bed Scene, Then Does 1,000 Ab Exercises and Gives Up Alcohol in 'Intense Self-Management'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actor Ahn Jae-hyun has shed his frail image after gaining approximately 17kg and continues to manage himself through regular exercise.

On the 7th, a video titled "Ahn Jae-hyun Is Starting His YouTube Channel Again" was posted on the YouTube channel 'Ahn Jae-hyeon.'

After returning to YouTube for the first time in a year, Ahn Jae-hyun complained of leg pain while standing up from the sofa as he introduced his home. He said, "I worked out my lower body the day before yesterday, so my legs aren't feeling very good," revealing that he has been exercising regularly.

A HEAD indoor exercise bike was placed in the living room. Ahn Jae-hyun shared an update on his daily workouts, saying, "These days, it spends at least an hour with me no matter what."

As he headed to the kitchen, Ahn Jae-hyun said, "I really don't cook these days," and added, "These days, I'm eating eggs, sweet potatoes, almonds and bananas," revealing his diet. He continued, "It's been more than three weeks since I last drank. I'm not drinking because of my workouts," showing that he is managing his diet and lifestyle for exercise.

After changing into workout clothes for his morning exercise, Ahn Jae-hyun said, "Morning workouts make me so sleepy. It's been almost two months since I started going to the gym, and living like this has become so routine."

A short while later, Ahn Jae-hyun went to the gym and revealed himself sweating profusely and concentrating on his workout. He said, "I do 1,000 ab exercises a day at the beginning and end of my workout," drawing attention. After finishing, he appeared so exhausted that he looked ready to collapse, giving viewers an idea of how intensely he has been exercising.

Recently, Ahn Jae-hyun also revealed that he had significantly increased his weight through regular exercise.

Ahn Jae-hyun appeared on KBS2's 'Problem Child in House' last April and said, "My lowest weight was 60kg," adding, "Recently, I increased my weight through exercise. I was offered a drama with a bed scene. I needed a muscular body. I currently weigh 77kg." Since he went from a low of 60kg to his current 77kg, he gained approximately 17kg. The exercise he began for a project has now become part of his daily routine.

Meanwhile, Ahn Jae-hyun married actor Koo Hye-sun in 2016, but they divorced in 2020. Since then, Ahn Jae-hyun has communicated with fans through his personal YouTube channel and recently shared his life as a divorced single on MBC's 'I Live Alone.'

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.