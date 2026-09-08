Lee Ki-woo Becomes the Owner of a Thriving Dog-Friendly Café, Running It With His Wife Who Is Nine Years Younger

[Sportschosun reporter Ahn Ji] Actor Lee Ki-woo shared an update on his life, revealing that he is running a dog-friendly café with his wife, who is nine years younger than him.

On the 7th, a video titled "We held a fan meeting in Yangpyeong County, ate hot dogs, went diving, and did it all!" was posted on the YouTube channel "KimsookTV."

Kim Sook visited the dog-friendly café operated by Lee Ki-woo. She had even prepared a congratulatory flower wreath to celebrate the café’s opening, but Lee Ki-woo said, "It has already been a year since we opened," prompting laughter.

Kim Sook also mentioned Lee Ki-woo’s past business ventures. When she said, "Lee Ki-woo ran a camping shop 10 years ago. He is always the quickest to get started," Lee Ki-woo gave a bitter smile and replied, "I opened a camping shop before camping became popular, so it failed." Kim Sook added, "Camping took off right after Ki-woo’s business failed," drawing laughter.

Lee Ki-woo introduced the dog-friendly café, saying, "The café is doing well."

Lee Ki-woo then introduced his wife, saying, "There’s a Ttaengttaengi here," referring to the nickname for fans of Song Eun-i and Kim Sook. His wife proved that she was a devoted fan of Kim Sook, saying, "I also went to the VIVO Show. I have the ‘Sook Is a Non-Smoker’ lighter merchandise, too. I stood in line to buy it."

Lee Ki-woo then made everyone laugh by saying, "I was really surprised when I found the lighter merchandise in her bag during our newlywed days."

Meanwhile, Lee Ki-woo married his non-celebrity wife, who is nine years younger than him, in 2022.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.