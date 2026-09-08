BTS Wraps Up Highly Successful North American Tour, Drawing More Than 1.92 Million Fans and Setting Records for Most Shows and Attendance

[Sportschosun Reporter Baek Ji-eun] BTS has successfully wrapped up its North American tour.

BTS concluded its North American tour with the Los Angeles leg of its world tour, “Arirang,” held at SoFi Stadium in California on the 1st and 2nd and the 5th and 6th (local time). The tour spanned 31 shows across 12 locations and drew more than 1.92 million fans.

The Los Angeles shows, in particular, were a showcase of new records. BTS also held four “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage—LA” concerts at the venue in 2021. With the latest tour, the group has performed there eight times in total, making it the act that has held the most concerts at SoFi Stadium. The shows were also livestreamed on Weverse and watched in 177 countries and regions worldwide. More than 282,000 fans attended in person. As a result, cumulative attendance across the eight shows reached approximately 496,000, making BTS the group to have drawn the largest audience since the stadium opened.

At the show on the 1st, fans celebrated Jung Kook’s birthday with a gold flash event symbolizing his solo album “Golden.” During the show on the 6th, they offered an early birthday celebration for RM, whose birthday is on the 12th, using blue flashes inspired by his solo album “Indigo.” During the performance of “Body to Body,” a track from BTS’s fifth full-length album “Arirang,” fans simultaneously raised Korean flags from the audience and enjoyed “Arirang” together, leaving a deep and lasting impression.

Toward the end of the concert, the members said, “It feels unreal to be saying goodbye already in Los Angeles, the final stop, when it seems like only yesterday that we started in Tampa. Every moment passed in an instant because we were so happy. We will cherish these memories.” They continued, “We always perform with gratitude because it feels as though you are showing us the path we should take. Wherever we are, we hope we can remain connected to one another forever,” before promising to meet again. On the final day, Jung Kook brought postcards he had drawn himself and showed them to the audience, sincerely saying, “I want to tell you that you are perfect to me.”

Praise poured in from local media outlets, including The Associated Press and Billboard. The Los Angeles Times, a leading U.S. daily newspaper, described BTS as a “world-class pop act.” It highlighted the group’s unparalleled presence, noting that although K-pop’s influence expanded further during BTS’s absence, no other act has yet replicated the impact BTS has achieved.

Forbes focused on the excitement that spread beyond the concert venue throughout Los Angeles. It offered detailed coverage of people from diverse cultural backgrounds singing along to “Arirang” and enjoying the show with Korean elements such as hanbok, traditional Korean fans, and norigae ornaments. The magazine also highlighted various promotions held at local restaurants and shops, including those in Koreatown, praising BTS’s influence as it spread throughout society.

In fact, cities where BTS’s tour took place organized events to welcome the group.

The city of Los Angeles proclaimed August 1–8 “BTS Week.” A proclamation ceremony was held at City Hall on July 31, attended by members of the City Council, the Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, and Big Hit Music. On September 1, the city lit City Hall in red, the key color of BTS’s new album “Arirang,” to extend a grand welcome.

Toronto designated August 22–23, when BTS performed there, as “BTS Weekend” and temporarily renamed part of Yonge Street “BTS Boulevard.” The U.S. state of Illinois proclaimed August 27–28, the dates of the Chicago concerts, “BTS Day.” El Paso County, Texas, also designated the concert period as “El Paso BTS Weekend” and presented BTS with the “Estimado Amigo” honor.

In Maryland, Governor Wes Moore personally posted a welcome video greeting the seven members. He introduced BTS as seven people who connect the world beyond barriers of culture, region, and language. In Mexico, the group continued to receive a welcome at the national level, including an official invitation from President Claudia Sheinbaum.

BTS’s next destination is South America. Beginning in Bogotá, Colombia, on October 2, the group will meet local audiences in Lima, Santiago, Buenos Aires, and São Paulo. Colombia, Peru, and Argentina are expected to respond especially enthusiastically, as these will be the group’s first visits there with all seven members together.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.