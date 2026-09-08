Hwang Jung-eum, 48 kg, Shows Off Her 'Glamorous Figure' in a 'Bold Bikini' with Confidence

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Hwang Jung-eum shared special memories from the summer of 2026 with her two sons.

On the 8th, Hwang Jung-eum shared several photos with the caption, "Our summer of 2026."

The photos showed moments from Hwang Jung-eum's happy overseas trip with her two sons this summer.

From various moments with her children at their destination to leisurely scenes from everyday life, the photos captured unforgettable summer memories in full, drawing attention.

In particular, Hwang Jung-eum captured attention by sharing a photo of herself wearing a daring bikini at the travel destination.

Hwang Jung-eum chose a daring hot-pink bikini that accentuated her glamorous figure. She also openly revealed her naturally tanned shoulders and legs, showing her confidence without reservation.

Hwang Jung-eum drew even more attention by showing her natural appearance during the trip rather than a perfectly styled look.

From a happy overseas trip with her two sons to her daring bikini look, the photos Hwang Jung-eum shared vividly showed how special her summer of 2026 was.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum married professional golfer and businessman Lee Young-don in 2016 and gave birth to their first son the following year, but filed for divorce mediation in 2020. The couple later reconciled and welcomed their second son in 2022, but ultimately divorced.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.