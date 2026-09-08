i-dle's MIYEON Sedated Endoscopy Video Prompts Petition Over Possible Medical Service Act Violation: What Happened?

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] A petition has been filed over i-dle member MIYEON's public disclosure of footage from a health checkup.

On the 1st, MIYEON posted footage on her channel showing her undergoing a sedated endoscopy during a health checkup. The initial version included captions reading "Administration of a sedative anesthetic," along with scenes of a sedative being administered and an endoscope inserted through her mouth. The name of the medical institution, medical staff, and facilities were also visible. A phrase written on the wall, "A specialized hospital for upper and lower gastrointestinal endoscopy at the health checkup center," was also shown.

Informant A said, "The content showed the name of a specific medical institution, medical staff, facilities, information related to professional expertise, the administration of a sedative, and the actual process of a gastroscopy. Accordingly, I submitted a petition through e-People to the Yongsan-gu Public Health Center on the 7th, requesting an objective review of whether the content constitutes medical advertising under the current Medical Service Act, the extent to which the actual advertiser and medical institution were involved in its production and filming, and the appropriateness of displaying the designation of a specialized hospital and an actual medical procedure."

Guidelines on medical advertising published by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) state that any act of presenting or publicizing information about medical procedures, medical institutions, or medical professionals to consumers may constitute medical advertising under the Medical Service Act, regardless of whether payment was made. Such content must comply with the relevant laws and regulations.

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.