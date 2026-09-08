Jeong Sun-hee Opens Up About Her Family’s Hardship Under a Mountain of Debt: “Our Home Was Seized, and the Entire Family Was Scattered”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Jeong Sun-hee opened up about the financial hardship she and her family endured in the past.

On the 7th, a video featuring Jeong Sun-hee was released on the YouTube channel “Lee Sung-mi’s Motganda.”

Jeong Sun-hee recalled her past and confessed, “We had various small debts. My family was repeatedly forced out of one place after another.”

Jeong Sun-hee particularly revealed, “I’m admitting this now, but I once slept for a week in the dressing room of Pyo In-bong’s newlywed home. We had no home, so the entire family had to live separately.”

She continued, explaining why her family struggled to maintain a stable home: “My father was such a generous person toward others that he acted as a guarantor so many times. As a result, we were forced out of our homes, and seizure notices were posted on them.”

Jeong Sun-hee shared how desperate she had felt at the time, saying, “I hated living such an unstable life, so I had a strong desire for a place of my own. I kept saying, ‘I want a home of my own.’ Whenever we had enough money to get by for just a few months, the family would come together and try to make it through those months.”

The unstable life Jeong Sun-hee experienced repeatedly from childhood left her with a strong desire for a place of her own. By speaking directly about a past she had been unable to easily share with anyone, she calmly looked back on the difficult years she endured.

Jeong Sun-hee made her debut in 1992 as a member of the first publicly recruited class of comedians at Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS). She married actor Ahn Jae-hwan, who was the same age as her, in 2007, but suffered the loss of her spouse the following year.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.