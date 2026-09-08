Yoon Jong-hoon Announces Surprise Marriage to Han Eun-seo, 10 Years His Junior... They Met on 'Return' Eight Years Ago (Full Statement)

Yoon Jong-hoon (left), Han Eun-seo. Sportschosun database; photo from Han Eun-seo's personal account

[Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Actor Yoon Jong-hoon, 42, is marrying actress Han Eun-seo, 32, who is 10 years younger than him.

YK Media Plus announced on the 7th that Yoon Jong-hoon and Han Eun-seo will hold their wedding ceremony on November 1.

Yoon Jong-hoon also shared the news directly by posting a handwritten letter on his fan cafe that day. He wrote, "A precious person has come into my life, and I now intend to walk through life with that person forever," adding, "After caring for, understanding, and making efforts for each other, we are about to begin a new chapter called marriage."

He continued, "From now on, I will strive to live more responsibly as someone's husband and as actor Yoon Jong-hoon," and added, "As I always say, I will work hard to become a good actor and, once again, a good person. I would be grateful if you could smile with us and bless us as we share this happy news."

Yoon Jong-hoon and Han Eun-seo worked together in the SBS drama 'Return,' which aired in 2018.

Born in 1984, Yoon Jong-hoon made his debut in the 2013 tvN drama 'Monstar.' He has since appeared in various productions, including 'Emergency Couple,' 'Misaeng: Incomplete Life,' 'A Daughter Just Like You,' 'Hello, My Twenties!,' 'The King in Love,' 'Return,' 'Come and Hug Me,' the 'The Penthouse: War in Life' series, and 'The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection.' He is currently meeting viewers through KBS1's daily drama 'Our Happy Days.'

Born in 1994, Han Eun-seo made her debut in the 2008 drama 'The Great King, Sejong.' She has since delivered notable performances in dramas including 'No Limit,' 'Will It Snow for Christmas?,' 'High Kick 3: The Revenge of the Short Legged,' 'Phantom,' 'Golden Tower,' 'The Three Musketeers,' 'The Family is Coming,' 'Vampire Detective,' 'Return,' 'The Hymn of Death,' and 'Beyond the Bar.'

Below is the full text of Yoon Jong-hoon's fan cafe post.

Hello. This is Yoon Jong-hoon.

August was very hot. I hope you have been doing well.

Hmm... After much thought about how to share this news, I picked up my pen. I usually leave a message for Barmi members at the end of every month, but it took me a little longer this time. A precious person has come into my life, and I now intend to walk through life with that person forever. After caring for, understanding, and making efforts for each other, we are about to begin a new chapter called marriage.

I wanted to tell the Barmi members first about this important moment in my life. From now on, I will strive to live more responsibly as someone's husband and as actor Yoon Jong-hoon. As I always say, I will work hard to become a good actor and, once again, a good person. I would be grateful if you could smile with us and bless us as we share this happy news.

A new chapter of life is now beginning for me as well. I feel excited, but I also feel the weight of it. As always, I will show up at the end of every month. Let's continue sharing stories about the lives we are living.

I am always grateful, and I pray that our Barmi members will always have many good things and happy moments in their lives.

I love you.

Ahn So-yoon, Reporter antahn22@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.