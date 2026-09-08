‘Naturally Bone-Thin’ Joo Woo-jae Enters the 70-Kilogram Range for the First Time and Successfully Bulks Up, Showing Off His Dramatically Changed Physique (Problem Child in House)

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Joo Woo-jae proudly boasts about entering the 70-kilogram range for the first time in his life and his impressive bulking progress, only to suffer a crushing humiliation when Kim Jong-kook delivers a blunt reality check.

KBS2’s Problem Child in House, airing today (the 8th) at 8:30 p.m., is a quiz talk show in which a group of problem children gather in a rooftop room to become “brainy people” amid the endless stream of general knowledge pouring out of the world every day.

In Episode 328, airing today, endocrinologist Chang-yoon Woo, the figure behind the “natural Wegovy” craze, and rehabilitation medicine specialist Lee Jong-min appear to explore every aspect of dieting, a subject of nationwide interest. Together with the “rooftop cast”—Song Eun-i, Kim Sook, Kim Jong-kook, Hong Jin-kyung, Yang Se-chan, and Joo Woo-jae—they deliver an entertaining diet lecture and tackle a series of quizzes.

During the recording, Joo Woo-jae turns the rooftop room upside down by showing off his signature “naturally thin DNA.” He provokes the other cast members by declaring, “I’ve lived my entire life without gaining weight. I’ve never once felt, ‘I’ve gained weight,’ in my life.”

He then proudly displays his unstoppable bulking pride, saying, “Over the past few months, after going over 70 kilograms, I felt for the first time in my life that I had gained weight.” He adds, “My feet even gained weight, so my shoe size increased from 280 mm to 290 mm,” leaving everyone buzzing over his unusual weight-gain story.

But Kim Jong-kook, nicknamed “Trainer Kkook,” can no longer tolerate Joo Woo-jae’s bulking pride and puts a stop to it with his sharp eye. Addressing the pleased Joo Woo-jae, Kim Jong-kook delivers a cutting remark: “You still look just as slight, but if you say your weight has increased, it could be visceral fat.”

Joo Woo-jae fires back, proudly showing off his arms as he says, “My forearms used to be really thin, but they’ve gotten much thicker now.” However, Kim Jong-kook and Yang Se-chan join forces to deliver another blunt reality check, saying, “They’re still thin.” Chang-yoon Woo then frustrates Joo Woo-jae with a sharp medical assessment: “Your muscles may simply be in a state where they are filled with glycogen.” The exchange reportedly sends those around them into fits of laughter.

The episode also features a surprise “rooftop cast diet check,” taking an in-depth look at the regular eating habits of the show’s hosts. In particular, specialist Chang-yoon Woo is so shocked as soon as he reviews Joo Woo-jae’s daily diet that he is left speechless. Together with specialist Lee Jong-min, he exclaims, “It’s the worst!” Their horrified reaction knocks Joo Woo-jae down once again.

What exactly is in the daily diet that shocks Joo Woo-jae, who proudly claims to have bulked up after entering the 70-kilogram range for the first time in his life? Expectations are also rising for the special diet solutions that the “diet authorities,” specialists Chang-yoon Woo and Lee Jong-min, will share on the show.

Meanwhile, Episode 328 of KBS2’s Problem Child in House airs today (the 8th) at 8:30 p.m.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.