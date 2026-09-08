Kwaktube Worries About Stocks Even in a 15 Million-Won First-Class Suite: “SK hynix Down 14%”

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Travel creator Kwaktube was unable to fully relax while experiencing an ultra-luxurious first-class suite costing nearly 15 million won, as he kept thinking about his losses on stock investments.

On the 7th, the YouTube channel “Kwaktube” released a video titled “A Review of the World’s Most Expensive First-Class Flight.”

Kwaktube, who had recently been flying frequently for a long-term travel program, booked Etihad Airways’ ultra-luxurious “The Residence” suite from Japan to Abu Dhabi, saying, “I really wanted to try an exceptionally good flight at least once.”

The approximately nine-hour flight cost more than 14.9 million won. Kwaktube expressed his anticipation, saying, “I’m going for the biggest splurge of my life. Of course, it’s my own money.”

The Residence was a top-tier suite equipped with a private living room and bedroom, as well as a private bathroom and shower. However, even as he enjoyed the lavish facilities, Kwaktube could not shake off his concerns about the cost.

“15 million won for 10 hours,” he said. “Even if you calculate it after excluding the various services, that means 1 million won per hour. This is a bit much.”

During the trip, he also revealed the status of his stock investments. Kwaktube said, “I invested almost all the money I put into stocks in SK hynix. I put nearly all the money I had into it and kept averaging down,” adding that his return at the time of filming was negative 14 percent.

When asked whether he would spend 15 million won on another flight, he replied, “If it were me, I wouldn’t take a flight. I’d average down instead,” adding, “If I buy a little more here, I’m almost there. I’d average down on SK hynix,” prompting laughter.

The pressure of having paid such a large sum continued throughout the flight. Although he could use the bedroom, Kwaktube said when he became sleepy, “I can’t sleep. I have to stay awake,” adding, “If I doze off once, that’s 1 million won lost.”

“I don’t want to keep talking about money either, but that amount keeps coming to mind, so I can’t relax,” Kwaktube confessed. “I couldn’t sleep because I felt pressured to keep doing something.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.