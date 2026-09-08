Ahn Jung-hwan, criticized despite donating 500 million won: “I feel drained and have no energy,” announces a recharge break (Ahn Jung-hwan 19)

[Sportschosun Reporter Cho Min-jung] Former South Korea national-team footballer and broadcaster Ahn Jung-hwan opened up about his bitter feelings, saying he faced criticism despite donating a cumulative 500 million won in YouTube proceeds. The disappointment was even greater because the achievement was built with a production team that could not even receive its full salaries and began working in a basement office costing 400,000 won a month.

Ahn Jung-hwan confessed in a video posted on the YouTube channel “Ahn Jung-hwan 19” on the 7th, “I feel drained and have no energy because I’m being criticized even after doing something good.”

Although it was the day he reached his target donation amount, Ahn Jung-hwan did not look entirely cheerful. Referring to the recent situation surrounding Korean football, he said he was worried about how to operate the channel going forward. He also indicated that he and the production team, who had endured the difficulties together, had been emotionally hurt and needed time to recharge.

Ahn Jung-hwan said, “I need to think more about what to do next, but I think I need time to heal my emotional wounds.” However, he stressed that he did not intend to stop his charitable activities, saying he wanted to continue doing good deeds.

Kim Nam-gil, who appeared with him, said he had witnessed Ahn Jung-hwan’s difficulties up close. He offered his support, saying that the channel had been able to come this far because Ahn Jung-hwan stayed strong and held things together despite the many challenges.

That day, Ahn Jung-hwan announced that, five years after launching the YouTube channel, he had reached the cumulative donation target of 500 million won he had originally set. Donations collected through March totaled 436 million won. After adding 64 million won over approximately six months, he finally reached 500 million won.

The donations raised this time were delivered to patients at Ajou University Hospital. Ahn Jung-hwan had previously expanded the scope of his support by using YouTube proceeds for youth and university football scholarships, low-income families, grandparent-headed households, young adults preparing for independence, and children’s homes.

Behind the impressive cumulative donation total was a difficult journey. Ahn Jung-hwan recalled that, in the early days, the production team started the channel in a basement office with monthly rent of 400,000 won, without even receiving their full salaries. He also admitted that it pained him to think of the production team members who trusted him and stayed with him despite the poor working conditions.

Ahn Jung-hwan’s difficult childhood was one reason he was particularly committed to charitable giving. He previously said on a television program that, because he remembered growing up without financial security, he wanted to help people who were struggling, even if only a little. The giving he began in that way continued for five years and ultimately produced the result of 500 million won in cumulative donations.

Yet achieving his goal left Ahn Jung-hwan with more than a sense of accomplishment. The channel he had carefully built with the production team over several years continued to face criticism even after the charitable work, apparently leaving him feeling disappointed and hurt. Although he apologized for sharing a heavy story on what should have been a happy day, Ahn Jung-hwan promised to keep doing his best for as long as he could.

Ahn Jung-hwan is a former South Korea national-team forward who helped the country reach the semifinals for the first time in its history at the 2002 FIFA World Cup Korea/Japan. He also played in overseas leagues in Italy, Japan, and France. After retiring, he has worked as a broadcaster, moving between football commentary and entertainment programs.

Cho Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.