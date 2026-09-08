Kim Chang-ok Has Been Maintaining Two Homes for Nine Years: "My Children Declared, 'We’re Never Going to Dad’s House Again'" (Radio Star)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Communication expert Kim Chang-ok will share an update on his transformation into a lacquer artist, his life maintaining homes in Seoul and Jeju Province, and the unexpected centipede incident that even stopped his family from visiting Jeju Island.

The Wednesday night episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “Radio Star,” airing on the 9th, will feature Kim Chang-ok, Jang Kiha, Swings and Jeon Soyeon in a special titled “The Vibes Are Rising—Let’s Go, Artists!” The episode was planned by Choi Yoon-jung and directed by Yoon Hye-jin, Hwang Yun-sang, Byun Da-hee and Yang In-hye.

Kim Chang-ok, who has delivered messages of communication and comfort to countless people through more than 10,000 lectures, will talk about his recent passion for lacquer work. After becoming captivated by a lacquerware piece he encountered by chance, he began formally learning the craft from a teacher. He now creates paintings using lacquer, he said.

The process was far from easy. Kim Chang-ok revealed that he repeatedly suffered skin reactions while working with lacquer. Still, he explained that engaging in simple, repetitive labor gradually clears his complicated thoughts. He said he found such profound comfort in lacquer work over several years that he even stopped taking psychiatric medication.

The program will also reveal Kim Chang-ok’s unique working method. He mixes stone powder with lacquer to create his own colors, then waits for long periods to achieve the shade he wants. He said that when he uses a large roller to draw a line in a single breath, he cannot think about anything else, offering a behind-the-scenes look at his lacquer pieces.

After recently holding his first solo exhibition and embarking on a full-fledged career as an artist, Kim Chang-ok will introduce his work in person at the “Radio Star” studio. Having created about 40 pieces, he will explain the meaning and creative process behind “Crying,” a work that reflects the theme of his solo exhibition, “Traces of Comfort.”

Kim Chang-ok will also reveal that he has been maintaining homes in Seoul and Jeju Province for about eight or nine years. During a period when frequent lectures had left him physically and emotionally exhausted, he felt he needed a place where he could stay alone and eventually acquired a small house in his hometown of Jeju Province.

However, he will provoke laughter by sharing an unexpected incident involving his family at the Jeju house. While his children were sleeping there, a centipede fell from the ceiling and landed on one child’s face. The children, who were in elementary school at the time, were so startled that they declared, "We’re never going to Dad’s house on Jeju Island again." The unexpected behind-the-scenes story of Kim Chang-ok’s two-home life between Seoul and Jeju Province will fill the studio with laughter.

The program will also show Kim Chang-ok as he is at home with his wife, despite making and comforting countless people outside. He confessed that his wife once told him, "Why do you go out and make other people laugh so much, but you never make me laugh at home?" Although he communicates naturally with people onstage, he said he is actually shy and awkward in personal relationships, revealing an unexpected side of himself.

The show will also revisit his past: after graduating from a technical high school and completing his military service in the Marine Corps, he entered a music college later than most. Unwilling to lose to his younger classmates, he attended school wearing a military uniform and combat boots. While learning vocal music with an overly serious attitude, he received special guidance from his teacher. Kim Chang-ok said that lesson has since become a message he recalls even today while working with lacquer, drawing attention from the audience.

The transformation of communication expert Kim Chang-ok, who has given more than 10,000 lectures, into a lacquer artist—as well as the funny and bittersweet behind-the-scenes stories of his two-home life between Seoul and Jeju Province—can be seen on “Radio Star,” airing at 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday the 9th.

Meanwhile, “Radio Star” is widely loved as a distinctive talk show in which its hosts disarm guests with razor-sharp, unpredictable banter and draw out their real stories.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.