Um Ki-joon heats up Tokyo fan meeting with heartfelt fan love, from talk to song, for the first time in 11 years

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ga-eun] Actor Um Ki-joon successfully wrapped up his Tokyo fan meeting, “BEHIND THE CURTAIN.”

On Friday the 4th, Um Ki-joon created joyful memories with approximately 400 Japanese fans at “BEHIND THE CURTAIN,” held in Tokyo, Japan. The event marked his first Japanese fan meeting in 11 years since the event held in 2015 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut. It took place in two sessions amid an enthusiastic response.

Um Ki-joon took the stage to enthusiastic cheers from local fans he was meeting again after a long time and responded with sweet live vocals and a bright smile. In keeping with the title “BEHIND THE CURTAIN,” he then shared behind-the-scenes stories about the person Um Ki-joon beyond the stage, along with snippets of his everyday life, exciting the fans.

First, Um Ki-joon continued communicating with fans through the “What’s in my phone” segment, generously sharing photos from his phone. He also showcased the diverse charms of “actor Um Ki-joon” by taking on an acting challenge during the first session and an emoji challenge during the second. He also brought laughter to the fans by enjoying traditional games from Korea and Japan.

In particular, actor Kim Bup Rae, known to be a close friend of Um Ki-joon, appeared as a guest at the second fan meeting and filled the stage. The two, who had worked together in the musicals “Jack the Ripper,” “Dracula: The Musical,” and “Sugar,” continued their lively back-and-forth at this fan meeting and had the fans burst into laughter with a telepathy drawing quiz. They also passionately sang “I’m Jack,” one of the numbers from “Jack the Ripper.” Their performance highlighted their outstanding voices and delivered perfect harmony, captivating the audience.

Finally, Um Ki-joon said, “I’m grateful that you have enjoyed this together with me and that we seem to have made wonderful memories during this time,” adding, “I’m happy that I was able to create happy memories after coming here for the first time in more than a decade. I’ll be back soon.” The event concluded with a group photo, leaving a lasting impression on the fans.

Meanwhile, after spending an unforgettable time with his fans, Um Ki-joon will continue performances of the musical “The Days” in Incheon, Gwangju, and Busan starting in October. From October 25 to November 15, he will then meet audiences through the original musical “Majesty.”

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.