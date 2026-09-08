IU, Who Recently Split from Lee Jong-suk, Makes Surprise Appearance with a Bob Ahead of New Song

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer IU unveiled mysterious concept photos set in space, along with a dramatic transformation to a bob haircut, heightening anticipation for her new digital single “From This Star.”

EDAM Entertainment released concept photos for IU’s new digital single “From This Star” through IU’s official social media channels at midnight on the 8th.

In the released photos, IU appears to be traveling through space as she moves around inside a spacecraft wearing a spacesuit.

From gazing at the vast expanse of space and the blue Earth outside the window to spending time inside the spacecraft while holding a helmet, IU captures attention with stylish visuals reminiscent of scenes from a film.

Another photo shows IU without her spacesuit. Wearing a gray knit outfit and staying inside the spacecraft, she creates an atmosphere distinct from her earlier appearance.

In particular, IU has shed her long hair for a bob haircut, presenting a fresh new look. The unusual setting combined with her natural appearance further raises expectations for the new release.

IU previously heightened curiosity about the new release by unveiling comeback teasers, followed by the tracklist and other materials. The latest concept photos also continue the space-themed imagery that has run through the teasing content. Fans are eager to learn what story is unfolding around IU in the photos and how it will connect to the new songs.

IU’s new digital single “From This Star” contains two tracks: the double title tracks “From This Star” and “Dear my crazy soulmate.” IU wrote the lyrics for both songs herself, further fueling anticipation for the single, which serves as a pre-release of tracks from her upcoming sixth full-length album.

IU’s new digital single “From This Star” will be released at 6 p.m. on the 10th through various online music services.

Meanwhile, IU and actor Lee Jong-suk began a public relationship in 2022 after first becoming acquainted as MCs of Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)’s “Inkigayo” in 2012. They announced their breakup last July.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.