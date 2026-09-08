How Thin Is Ha Jung-woo’s Girlfriend Cha Jung-won? Her Swimsuit Look Reveals Her Ribs

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Cha Jung-won showed off her slender figure in a swimsuit while vacationing at a resort.

On the 8th, Cha Jung-won shared glimpses of her relaxing getaway on Miyakojima Island, Japan, through her social media.

In the released photos, Cha Jung-won poses against a backdrop of blue seas and clear skies. Wearing a light-blue swimsuit, she captured attention with her slim, toned silhouette.

Her slender upper-body line and thin frame, with her bony-looking ribs visible, particularly drew attention. Even amid the relaxed atmosphere of the resort, she proudly showed off her slender figure and striking proportions.

Meanwhile, Cha Jung-won acknowledged in February that she was in a romantic relationship with actor Ha Jung-woo.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.