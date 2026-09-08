Jeong Jong-chul Celebrates with a Clenched Fist as Son Who Was Accepted by All Five Canadian Universities Enrolls at UBC

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Hwang Gyu-rim, the wife of comedian Jeong Jong-chul, shared scenes from preparing for her son’s enrollment at the University of British Columbia (UBC), a prestigious Canadian university.

On the 7th, Hwang Gyu-rim visited the University of British Columbia (UBC), where her son will enroll, together with Jeong Jong-chul.

That day, Hwang Gyu-rim expressed her excitement, saying, "Today is the day we’re going to the Ttippudong dormitory. It feels like people from all over the world have gathered here. Some students seem to have come alone, while many families came together. People were taking lots of photos everywhere."

She continued, "The UBC bookstore was packed with people trying to buy T-shirts, sweatshirts and merchandise. The weather was nice, everyone seemed to be in a good mood, and it was a day that made me cheer everyone on as I thought it would become a wonderful memory for all of them."

Jeong Jong-chul brought warmth to the scene by celebrating his son’s upcoming admission to the prestigious university with a joyful clenched-fist gesture.

Hwang Gyu-rim vividly described the dormitory move-in, saying, "While the children were picking up their keys, the parents also lined up or waited while sitting. It was a day when I realized that people everywhere live much the same way."

As she watched her son calmly complete the dormitory procedures, Hwang Gyu-rim admired the university’s organized system, saying, "There were many volunteers from the roadside all the way into the buildings, so even though the lines were long, everything seemed to move quickly and smoothly."

They also took photos to commemorate his university admission. Standing in front of photo spots set up around the campus, Jeong Jong-chul and Hwang Gyu-rim shared their son’s achievement with the happiest smiles in the world.

Jeong Jong-chul personally visited the dormitory where his son will live, carried in his belongings and assembled his bed, becoming a dependable source of support for his son’s new beginning.

Earlier, in February, Jeong Jong-chul personally announced that his son had been accepted by all five Canadian universities to which he applied.

The schools that Sihoo was accepted to were the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia (UBC), McMaster University, Western University and Simon Fraser University (SFU). He received acceptance offers from all five schools to which he applied. After much consideration, Sihoo appears to have ultimately chosen to enroll at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Meanwhile, Jeong Jong-chul and Hwang Gyu-rim married in 2006 and have one son and two daughters.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.