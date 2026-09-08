"Chang-yeol, Sue Them," Lee Ha-neul Angered by Malicious Comments Targeting Kim Chang-yeol Amid Conflict Over the Late Lee Hyun-bae

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Lee Ha-neul of DJ DOC expressed anger over a malicious video targeting Kim Chang-yeol, with whom he has had a longstanding feud.

He drew attention by even directly recommending legal action, saying the video was portraying Kim Chang-yeol as a "vicious person."

Recently, a Shorts video titled "Is Ha-neul Worried About Chang-yeol?" was posted on Lee Ha-neul's YouTube channel.

In the video, Lee Ha-neul said he discovered while watching TikTok with an acquaintance that stories from the past involving Kim Chang-yeol were spreading again. Although the claims had circulated online long ago, he explained that the controversy was growing after some accounts brought them back to attract attention.

Lee Ha-neul particularly pointed out that the content discussed a story involving Kim Chang-yeol's mother and was portraying him as a vicious person. He told Jung Jae-yong, "Call Chang-yeol and tell him to sue," urging legal action against the account that uploaded the video and the people involved.

The two are still reportedly not fully reconciled, making Lee Ha-neul's call for a firm response to malicious content targeting Kim Chang-yeol notable.

The conflict between Lee Ha-neul and Kim Chang-yeol came to light after Lee Hyun-bae, Lee Ha-neul's younger brother and a member of the group 45RPM, died in 2021.

At the time, Lee Ha-neul claimed that Lee Hyun-bae and Kim Chang-yeol had pursued a guesthouse business on Jeju Island together, but that Lee Hyun-bae suffered financial difficulties after Kim Chang-yeol reversed his investment plans. He angrily argued that Kim Chang-yeol was responsible for his brother's death, saying that Lee Hyun-bae, who was struggling financially, was involved in a traffic accident while working a delivery job and could not even undergo an MRI because of the cost.

However, these were claims made by Lee Ha-neul's side. Kim Chang-yeol said at the time that it was true that there had been difficult circumstances while they were pursuing the business together, but asked people to refrain from speculation and conjecture surrounding the sudden tragic news. The doctor who performed Lee Hyun-bae's autopsy found no fatal injuries caused by a traffic accident and presumed that heart disease was the cause of death.

After not contacting each other for more than three years, Lee Ha-neul and Kim Chang-yeol appeared together with Jung Jae-yong as the full lineup of DJ DOC in 2024. Reconciliation and a possible reunion were suggested after photos of the two embracing and posing together were released.

However, rumors of renewed discord emerged in 2025 when Lee Ha-neul and Jung Jae-yong held a year-end concert without Kim Chang-yeol. Lee Ha-neul also recently made clear on a broadcast that he had not yet reconciled with Kim Chang-yeol.

Whether DJ DOC will reunite remains uncertain. Lee Ha-neul announced that the group would release its first single under the DJ DOC name in 15 years this November, but Kim Chang-yeol's side said, "I haven't heard anything about it, nor have I been contacted." Against this backdrop, Lee Ha-neul's recommendation that Kim Chang-yeol take legal action over malicious videos has once again drawn attention to the two men's complicated relationship.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.