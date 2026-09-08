Lee Sang-woo Confesses His Eldest Son Has a Developmental Disability... Viewers Moved by Younger Son’s Devotion in Caring for His Brother (Let’s Live Together)

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lee Sang-woo will appear on “Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together,” where he will share his special connection with Singles, the family bond that grew stronger as he cared for his eldest son with a developmental disability, and behind-the-scenes stories from his heyday.

On today’s broadcast, the 9th, KBS1’s “Hwang Shin-hye’s Let’s Live Together” takes viewers on a trip down memory lane with singer Lee Sang-woo.

Singer Lee Sang-woo, a longtime male friend of the Singles cast, will make an appearance. During the joyful reunion, he will reveal that he worked with Hwang Shin-hye and Yang Jung-a as friends and spouses, respectively, in dramas. He will also showcase his close friendship with Shin Kye Sook, built through riding motorcycles together.

In particular, he will show off his candid real-life-friend chemistry with Hwang Shin-hye, who is the same age as him. As Hwang Shin-hye cooks according to a recipe, he will fire off blunt remarks such as, “Why are you so clumsy?” and “You’re so sloppy,” taking on the role of Shin-hye’s sharp-tongued foil.

Lee Sang-woo will also reveal his extraordinary devotion to his family. He will draw attention by sharing that his younger son, whom he began teaching music at the age of four, has grown into the vocalist and composer of the band Can’t Be Blue, whose videos have recorded 26 million views.

He will then confess that the family bond grew even stronger as they cared for his eldest son, who has a developmental disability. He will share a heartfelt family story, expressing pride in his two sons, who cherish and rely on each other.

Behind-the-scenes stories from the heyday of “the emperor of ballads,” Lee Sang-woo, will also be revealed.

Lee Sang-woo will recount how he was considered a leading contender for the grand prize at the 1988 Riverside Song Festival, but narrowly lost it to Lee Sang-eun after a fierce competition. Lee Sang-eun had performed “Dam-da-di.”

After rising to the top of the Korean pop scene with the mega-hit “100 Meters Before the Place Where I Meet Her,” Lee Sang-woo will recall his heyday as a No. 1 singer, when he once paid a company dinner bill of about 10 million won.

Meanwhile, Lee Sang-woo and the Singles cast will transform into star singers from the 1980s and 1990s and host “Front-Yard Gayo Top 10.” Viewers are eager to see which singers’ performances they will recreate.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.