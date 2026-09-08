Kang Kyun-sung’s Romantic Proposal to Yoo Ha-jin... Was the Diamond Ring Sponsored?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Yoo Ha-jin, fiancée of Noel member Kang Kyun-sung, drew attention by sharing a special proposal moment.

On the 7th, Yoo Ha-jin shared photos from the proposal on her social media, along with her thoughts.

Yoo Ha-jin recalled, "On a particularly cool and blue day during the sweltering summer, I was completely fooled by my fiancé’s thoughtful planning, even going to the salon so we could capture the moment beautifully."

She continued, "Even the acquaintances who blessed and prayed for our marriage more than anyone else deceived me with incredible attention to detail. Thanks to them, it became a surprise filled with emotion." She added, "After putting on the mini dress and tuxedo they had secretly prepared, I felt as if we were having a small wedding."

She also expressed her affection for her future husband, saying, "It was a perfect proposal from the man who always makes me shine as if I were the main character of my life. Thank you for creating such a happy and overwhelming memory. I love you, my love, with whom I will walk through life forever."

The photos showed an outdoor proposal setting. White floral decorations and candles adorned the space, while photos capturing the couple’s memories were placed throughout, adding to the romantic atmosphere. Their acquaintances were also present to celebrate the couple’s marriage.

Kang Kyun-sung wore a white tuxedo and presented Yoo Ha-jin with a ring while kneeling. Yoo Ha-jin accepted the proposal with a bright smile in a white mini dress.

The ring used for the proposal also attracted attention. The ring in the photos shared by Yoo Ha-jin was reportedly from a jewelry brand specializing in wedding jewelry in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul. In particular, Yoo Ha-jin drew attention by directly tagging the brand’s official social media account along with the proposal-ring photos.

Meanwhile, Kang Kyun-sung and Yoo Ha-jin will hold their wedding at an undisclosed location in Seoul on October 30.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.