Woman in Her 40s Who Stalked Hwang Jung-min Fails to Prove Reciprocal Relationship; Fined 6 Million Won and Ordered to Complete 40 Hours of Stalking-Prevention Education

[Sportschosun Reporter Jun-seok Kim] A woman in her 40s, identified as Defendant A, who was indicted for stalking actor Hwang Jung-min was sentenced at first instance to a fine of 6 million won and ordered to complete 40 hours of a stalking-prevention program.

Defendant A’s claim that she and Hwang Jung-min had a reciprocal relationship was not accepted.

On the morning of the 8th, the Criminal Division 4 of the Goyang Branch Court of the Uijeongbu District Court sentenced Defendant A, who had been indicted without detention on charges including violating the Act on the Punishment of Stalking Crimes, to a fine of 6 million won. The court also ordered her to complete a 40-hour stalking-treatment program.

Defendant A did not appear in court that day, and only her attorney attended to hear the verdict. The court rejected most of the defense’s claims of innocence.

Hwang Jung-min had previously filed a complaint against Defendant A in August last year on charges including violating the Stalking Punishment Act. In February, the court issued Defendant A a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won, but she objected and requested a formal trial.

Defendant A’s side argued that it had not been sufficiently proven that Hwang Jung-min had clearly refused contact. At the final hearing held last month, prosecutors sought a fine of 10 million won, citing the lengthy period of the conduct, the large number of one-sided contacts, and Hwang Jung-min’s request for severe punishment.

The number of calls exchanged between the two became a key issue in the case. Defendant A claimed that she and Hwang Jung-min had spoken by phone 77 times in total from May 2024 to May 2025, and that Hwang Jung-min had initiated 62 of those calls. She argued that their relationship involved reciprocal interaction rather than one-sided stalking.

Defendant A also continued to claim that she had a personal relationship with Hwang Jung-min by posting recordings of their phone calls and messages on her social media accounts.

However, Dispatch reported that its analysis of recordings from 62 calls showed that Hwang Jung-min’s main reason for calling first was not to maintain the relationship but to ask Defendant A to stop contacting him. The report said that many of the recordings included Hwang Jung-min pleading with her to stop the repeated calls and messages.

The rebuttal was that the actual purpose of the calls and the content of the conversations between them mattered more than simply who called first. The court also largely rejected Defendant A’s claim that the relationship was reciprocal and found her guilty of stalking.

The legal dispute between the two has also extended to a civil lawsuit. In February, Defendant A filed a damages lawsuit against Hwang Jung-min seeking approximately 200 million won.

Defendant A claims that, at Hwang Jung-min’s suggestion, she created design drafts related to a soju business and wrote scenarios, but did not receive proper compensation.

The court issued a compulsory mediation decision to help the two sides reach a settlement, but both Hwang Jung-min’s side and Defendant A’s side objected. As a result, the dispute over the damages claim of approximately 200 million won is expected to continue in the main civil proceedings.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.