"Kim Jong-kook, Just Go Home": Choo Sung-hoon Holds Up Sign at Taiwan Airport... Bickering Begins at Start of Trip

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Choo Sung-hoon appeared at a Taiwan airport holding a sign urging Kim Jong-kook to return home, teasing viewers with the pair’s unabashed genuine best-friend chemistry from the very start of their trip.

Premiering in October, SBS Plus and Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s “Manly Men’s Way of Traveling in Taiwan” is a raw, unfiltered travelogue featuring extremely spontaneous men who follow their instincts. In “Manly Men’s Way of Traveling in Kyushu,” which aired last May, Korea’s representative manly men Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook, along with their younger “middle man” Daesung, drew 280,000 subscribers in an instant with their improvised itinerary and uninhibited bromance, proving the show’s status as a “view-count monster.”

Even before “Manly Men’s Way of Traveling in Taiwan” airs, the program is attracting intense attention. Videos showing former member Daesung’s “video letter” asking new member Zico to look after Choo Sung-hoon and Kim Jong-kook, Zico’s “pre-interview” in which he suddenly confessed his hormone levels while revealing his manly desires, and Kim Jong-kook looking perplexed by the show’s popularity in Taiwan—now rivaling that of “Running Man”—have all been recording sharp increases in views.

In the “Kim Jong-kook and Zico Meet for the First Time” video, scheduled for release at 11 a.m. on the 8th, Choo Sung-hoon will fully showcase his signature middle-aged-man charm. Choo, who arrives at the Taiwan airport first, expresses his anticipation about visiting Taiwan for the first time, saying, “It’s my first time. I’ve heard a lot about it, though.” But when asked, “Didn’t you think about Kim Jong-kook?” he blinks twice and firmly replies, “I didn’t think about him. Not at all,” prompting laughter.

Choo Sung-hoon also confidently pretends to know Zico, who has joined the Taiwan trip as the new youngest member, but quickly admits, “I don’t know,” when he gets stuck explaining him. Even so, he shows an unexpected concern for Zico, saying, “It’s his first time meeting us. He must be much more nervous than we are.” When he hears that the trip overlaps with Taiwan’s rainy season, Choo’s expression changes as he says, “I don’t like rain.” He then glares sharply at the production crew and adds, “But you normally know when the rainy season is. So why come here...” He reluctantly accepts their explanation that the concept is “to go when other people don’t, and to visit places people don’t go,” drawing more laughs.

Most notably, when the production crew asks Choo to write a welcome message for Kim Jong-kook and Zico, who will arrive later, he completes a special sign reading, “Kim Jong-kook, just go home,” and smiles with satisfaction. When Kim Jong-kook subsequently appears in the arrivals hall, Choo casually urges him to return home, saying, “Your plane ticket is over there. I’ll buy it for you,” turning the scene into a sea of laughter.

A subsequent bonus video captures Choo Sung-hoon, Kim Jong-kook, and Zico walking amid an unprecedented welcome from Taiwanese fans. Viewers are eager to see what new relationships and laughter will emerge from Choo’s manly energy, Kim Jong-kook’s breakthrough drive, and Zico’s hipness.

Meanwhile, the “Kim Jong-kook and Zico Meet for the First Time” video featuring Choo Sung-hoon is scheduled for release at 11 a.m. on the 8th, heightening anticipation. The YouTube channel “Manly Men’s Way of Traveling” will continue releasing preview and bonus videos before the main broadcast. “Manly Men’s Way of Traveling in Taiwan” on SBS Plus and MBN will premiere in October.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.