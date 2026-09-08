Jang Doyoun Was Recognized While Walking Along the Hangang River Without a Bra: “I Immediately Hunched My Shoulders,” an Embarrassing Moment

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Jang Doyoun shared an embarrassing anecdote about an incident she experienced while walking along the Hangang River.

Recently, TEO’s web variety show ‘Salon Drip’ uploaded a video featuring previously unreleased talk. In the video, Jang Doyoun spoke with YouTuber Charles Enter and Kim Min-kyung, an editor at Minumsa Publishing Group.

Jang Doyoun candidly shared her experience, saying, "Don’t you often find it uncomfortable to wear an inner garment when you go outside near your home?" She continued, "So I walked around comfortably without wearing one."

Contrary to Jang Doyoun’s expectations, many people had gathered when she arrived at the Hangang River. She explained, "There were a lot of people gathered at the Hangang River. Still, I confidently went on my way without worrying about it."

She continued, "But they recognized me and asked, ‘You’re Jang Doyoun, right?’ At that moment, I immediately hunched my shoulders," prompting laughter. Jang Doyoun added, "Nothing actually changed, but somehow I went from holding my shoulders back to hunching them."

Charles Enter burst out laughing and clapped enthusiastically, while Kim Min-kyung applauded and said, "Your ability to handle the situation in the moment, even under difficult circumstances, is truly outstanding."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.