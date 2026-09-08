Hwang Jung-min Ultimately Clears His Name Over 'False Affair Accusations'... Woman in Her 40s Found Guilty in First-Instance Trial After Court Recognizes Stalking

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Hwang Jung-min was recognized as the victim in the first-instance stalking trial involving Woman A, who had claimed that she and Hwang were in a private relationship.

The ruling came 41 days after the dispute between the two became known to the public through A's revelations, and about 13 months after Hwang Jung-min filed his complaint.

On the 8th, the Criminal Division 4 of the Goyang Branch Court of the Uijeongbu District Court, sitting as a single-judge panel, sentenced A, who had been indicted for violating the Act on the Punishment, etc. of Stalking Crime, to a fine of 6 million won. The court also ordered her to complete a 40-hour stalking-prevention program.

A did not attend the sentencing hearing that day; only her attorney appeared in court.

The court determined that the number and frequency of the messages A sent were sufficient to cause Hwang Jung-min anxiety and fear. It also found that A was aware Hwang did not want continued contact.

The court further pointed out that, even if there had been circumstances that gave A reason to contact him, the content and frequency of the messages went beyond what could be justified. It rejected A's claim that the conduct was not one-sided stalking because she and Hwang had continued exchanging messages and calls.

The periods Hwang Jung-min identified as involving stalking reportedly occurred on multiple occasions from February 2024 through July 2025.

Hwang filed a complaint against A in August 2025, accusing her of violating the stalking law and other offenses, saying he had been victimized by repeated contact and approaches. The court subsequently imposed provisional measures, including restraining orders, against A on three occasions.

In February 2026, the court recognized A's stalking offense and issued a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won. A, however, objected, claimed she was innocent, and requested a formal trial.

The complaint and trial proceeded for some time without becoming known outside the parties. The conflict first became widely known to the public on July 29.

At the time, controversy spread after A posted material on social media suggesting that she had been Hwang Jung-min's lover or had been in a private relationship with him, along with call records and other materials. Hwang's agency, SEM COMPANY, issued an official statement that same day, directly denying A's claims.

The agency said the person who wrote the posts was a stalking suspect who had continuously harassed Hwang Jung-min. It added that a criminal complaint had already been filed, three provisional restraining measures had been imposed, and a summary order imposing a fine of 3 million won had been issued. The agency also warned that it would take additional legal action over maliciously edited posts.

The following day, July 30, A again disputed Hwang Jung-min's agency's official position. She argued that there was no final guilty verdict and that her relationship with Hwang was private interaction, not one-sided stalking.

The controversy grew further on August 5. Reports said the two had exchanged a total of 77 phone calls between May 2024 and May 2025, 62 of which had been initiated by Hwang Jung-min.

Questions arose over why Hwang, who claimed to be a stalking victim, had repeatedly called A first. A also cited the call records as evidence that the two had maintained an ongoing relationship.

However, an analysis of recordings released the following day, August 6, presented a different picture. Although Hwang had initiated the calls, reports said that the purpose of most of them was not to maintain an intimate relationship but to ask A to stop contacting him and sending messages.

The reported recordings included Hwang repeatedly pleading with A not to send messages late at night and to stop contacting him. Hwang's side countered that the 62 outgoing calls A had presented as 'evidence of private interaction' were actually part of his efforts to respond to her in order to cut off contact.

At the final hearing held on the 11th of last month, it was also disclosed that A had sent Hwang messages implying an extreme choice, a file containing a will, photographs of a dead cat, and photos of tissue stained with blood. The circumstances under which she contacted Hwang's minor children were also addressed during the hearing.

A acknowledged sending the messages and files but claimed that she had not intended to cause Hwang anxiety or fear. She maintained that she had been informing him of her condition and trying to bring the relationship to an end.

In her final statement, A also pleaded with the court to examine the calls and conversations exchanged between them, saying she was not a stalker who had unilaterally pursued Hwang Jung-min for the past two years.

Prosecutors, however, sought a fine of 10 million won, saying the period of the offense was long, the number of one-sided contacts was excessive, and threatening posts targeting Hwang and his family had been uploaded on social media even during the trial. Hwang Jung-min also petitioned for severe punishment.

Ultimately, the court found A guilty, determining that she repeatedly sent messages at a level likely to cause anxiety and fear even though she knew Hwang Jung-min did not want contact.

The conclusion came 41 days after July 29, when the case became known to the public through A's revelations about Hwang's private life and his side's rebuttal. Measured from August 5, when suspicions intensified after reports that Hwang had initiated 62 calls, it came about a month later.

However, the parties' legal dispute will continue in a civil lawsuit. In February, A filed a damages suit worth approximately 200 million won against Hwang Jung-min, claiming she had not been paid for design drafts related to a soju business and for writing a screenplay.

Although the court issued a compulsory mediation decision, both parties objected. The truth of their civil claims will therefore be addressed in litigation on the merits.

This ruling does not resolve all allegations or the civil dispute between the two.

Nevertheless, Hwang Jung-min's claim that A's repeated contact constituted stalking was upheld by the first-instance court. Hwang, who had become embroiled in suspicions over A's revelations of 'private interaction' and reports that he had initiated 62 calls, was able to dispel much of the sense of injustice 41 days after the dispute became known to the public.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.