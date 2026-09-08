Heo Anna, Left Jobless Amid Park Na-rae Controversy, Worries as Her Husband’s Restaurant Falters... Eventually Sends an “SOS” to Hong Yoon-hwa (Same Bed, Different Dreams)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Heo Anna’s scheduled program was canceled in the aftermath of the abuse-of-power controversy surrounding Park Na-rae. Now, she is also worried about her husband’s restaurant, where sales have plunged amid the heat wave. In the end, Heo Anna personally invited Hong Yoon-hwa and Kim Min-ki, who run a restaurant popular enough to draw long lines, in an effort to turn sales around.

On the 7th, the SBS entertainment YouTube channel released a preview of the August 8 episode of SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny.”

One day in August, as the heat wave continued, Heo Anna visited her husband’s tavern and helped out.

Heo Anna asked, “Have sales dropped a lot compared with June?” Her husband readily nodded and replied, “They’ve dropped a lot.”

In August, a record-breaking heat wave continued, and customers stopped visiting because of the weather. Not only her husband’s restaurant but also the nearby commercial district was struggling.

Heo Anna formed a “Summer Countermeasures Committee,” saying, “Since there are no customers in the summer, I think we need to come up with a plan for how to get through the next two months.”

Unlike the serious Heo Anna, however, her husband reacted indifferently, saying, “Why set up something like that? Customers will all come back once time passes anyway.”

Worried about her husband’s laid-back attitude, Heo Anna set out to find a solution herself. She announced, “I’ve invited a restaurant owner from a popular eatery,” bringing in the owner of a restaurant known for its long lines.

Heo Anna revealed the guest’s identity, saying, “My husband doesn’t listen to me.” The guests were none other than Hong Yoon-hwa and Kim Min-ki, known as restaurant owners in Mangwon-dong.

Hong Yoon-hwa, who runs a restaurant that has recently emerged as a hot spot, said, “I have a highball cocktail that was a huge hit in the summer,” and agreed to share the recipe with Heo Anna and her husband. Viewers are eager to find out what summer sales-boosting secret Hong Yoon-hwa will reveal.

Meanwhile, Heo Anna was scheduled to appear on MBC’s new entertainment show “Nado Shinna” in January 2026, but production was canceled in the aftermath of the abuse-of-power controversy surrounding Park Na-rae.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.