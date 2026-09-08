Yuna Kim’s Fuller Appearance Sparks Pregnancy Speculation; Ko Woo-rim’s Side Says, “We Have No Information”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yu-na] Yuna Kim, the “Queen of Figure Skating,” was recently spotted looking somewhat different at a public appearance, prompting speculation that she may be pregnant. Her husband Ko Woo-rim’s representatives have responded to the rumors.

On the 8th, Ko Woo-rim’s representatives told OSEN regarding the pregnancy speculation surrounding Yuna Kim, “We have no information regarding the pregnancy.”

Yuna Kim had attended a media photo event for a beauty brand at Avenuel Jamsil in Seoul on the 7th.

Yuna Kim appeared in a black, shoulder-baring long dress, creating an elegant atmosphere. She drew attention with her signature refined styling and relaxed expression, while her appearance seemed somewhat different compared with before.

In particular, her face appeared fuller than before, and her overall figure also seemed to have changed, prompting some online users to speculate that Yuna Kim might be pregnant.

However, Ko Woo-rim’s representatives stated that they currently had no information regarding Yuna Kim’s pregnancy.

Meanwhile, former national figure skater Yuna Kim and Forestella’s Ko Woo-rim married in October 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.