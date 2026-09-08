The Wooden Deck Collapsed When SHINGIRU Stepped on It... "I Spent Two Hours Removing a Splinter from My Toe"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Comedian SHINGIRU experienced a frightening accident when a wooden deck broke while she was eating outdoors.

On the 8th, SHINGIRU posted a photo of the broken wooden deck on her social media, along with the caption, "The tree was bewildered, and Ruri was bewildered. We were both startled."

The photo showed part of the wooden deck, apparently where SHINGIRU had stepped, collapsing downward and leaving a large hole. The surrounding wood was also split, suggesting the force of the impact.

SHINGIRU said, "While removing the bones from a fish, I spent two hours removing a wooden splinter from my toe."

The wooden deck suddenly broke while she was peacefully eating fish outdoors, apparently leaving a splinter lodged in her toe.

She also amused people by combining the playful expression "the tree was bewildered" with her own name to create "Ruri was bewildered," suggesting that both she and the tree were caught off guard.

She turned the frightening experience of spending two hours removing the splinter from her toe into humor, in her characteristic style.

Because one side of the wooden deck in the photo was completely broken, she could easily have suffered a more serious injury to her ankle or leg.

Fortunately, SHINGIRU only said that it took a long time to remove the splinter from her toe and did not mention any additional injuries.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.