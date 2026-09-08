Kim So-young and Oh Sang-jin: Fans Buzz Over Their Five-Month-Old Son's "Picture-Perfect Looks"

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Kim So-young drew attention after sharing an adorable update about her five-month-old son, Soo-ho.

On the 8th, Kim So-young shared an update about her son, saying, "These days, Ttu-ho's favorite things are his baby walker and peekaboo."

In the video Kim So-young posted, Soo-ho beamed brightly at his mother, showing off his adorable charm.

Kim So-young expressed her affection for her rapidly growing son, saying, "Now that he's five months old, he makes eye contact and smiles frequently. It's amazing even though I see him every day!"

Soo-ho previously made headlines as "Oh Sang-jin's spitting image" when his face was first revealed. In the latest video, he continued to attract attention as he grew into an adorable baby who resembles both his mother and father.

Fans showered him with praise, commenting, "His smiling eyes look exactly like yours," "Wow, he has both his mom and dad in his smile," and "He's just a baby, but he already has such picture-perfect looks?!"

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married broadcaster Oh Sang-jin, a former Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) announcer, in 2017. They have one son and one daughter. She continues to pursue various broadcasting activities while also serving as the CEO of a brand.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.